Courtside Food & Drinks: Tasmanian Club and Fan Zone

Experience the ultimate day out when you hit the Hobart International this January. Enjoy sensational waterfront views along with delicious Tasmanian food and drinks, plus the unmissable tennis on court.

Take a look at the culinary offerings awaiting you in the Tasmanian Club and Fan Zone at the 2024 Hobart International.

Tasmanian Club

Partnering with Tasmania's Chefaholic and Truffle Farm Catering, the Hobart International offers you the opportunity to elevate your game day and experience our new Tasmanian Club.



Have all your food and drink needs taken care of with a Tasmanian Club VIP Access pass to enjoy seasoned chef, Stephen Lunn's carefully curated Tasmanian Club food and beverage package.

Chefaholic and Truffle Farm Catering husband-and-wife duo Stephen Lunn (L) and Louise Lunn (R) with internationally renowned, multi-Michelin starred chef Gordon Ramsay (C)



The four-hour food and beverage package includes a selection each day ranging from: truffled brisket sliders, pulled pork sliders, hot smoked salmon, southern fried chicken bites, assorted bao buns, mini vegetarian tacos, sushi, poke bowls of the day, assorted platters and even ice cream and popcorn are included. All special dietary requirements are also catered for.



Beverages available with your Tasmanian Club package include: Peroni, Great Northern, a selection of wines and more.

Add on your Tasmanian Club VIP Access when selecting your preferred tickets via Ticketmaster.



Luminary Access to the Tasmanian Club exclusive cash bar is available as an alternative to the VIP Access and is available to select when purchasing your tickets through Ticketmaster. Luminary Access is suitable for children to gain access to the Tasmanian Club.



Food Trucks: A Culinary Expedition

Food trucks this year will be located within the Fan Zone near the main entry to the tournament. Local favourites include:

• Taco Taco

• T-Tapas

• Sage & Lilly Coffee

• Fried & Loaded

• Chan Bao

Be Refreshed

Kick back and soak in the tennis excitement on the big screen from the comfort of our new Aperol Bar, indulge in the new Tasmanian Club VIP bar overlooking West Court or be refreshed at the new Forty Spotted Gin and Sonic Garden Side Bar near Centre Court.

Not sure where to find the Tasmanian Club or Fan Zone?

