Aussie Gadecki secures Hobart International Wildcard

Australian and current world No. 94, 21-year-old Olivia Gadecki, has secured a wildcard into the Hobart International 2024, becoming the 16th player confirmed for the tournament who has achieved a career-high ranking in 2023.

Gadecki made her Hobart International debut back in January, losing in a first-round match against Xinyu Wang (current No. 36), however went on to the quarter-finals in the Doubles with fellow Aussie, Talia Gibson.

Since then, Gadecki has reached the Singles finals of a number of ITF Women's World Tennis Tour tournaments, including:

the Burnie International 2023 where she faced fellow Australian and current World No. 1 Doubles player, Storm Hunter;

the Canberra Clay Court International #1 and #2 in March; and

the Gold Coast Tennis International where she faced Talia Gibson earlier this month.

"We are delighted to have Olivia Gadecki return to the Hobart International next month. Gadecki is a big hitter, and perhaps a little unknown fact, is that she became the first unranked teenager to defeat a Top 10 player in 24 years. Back in 2021, she upset then World No. 4 Sofia Kenin 2-6, 7-6(4), 6-4 in the second round of the Phillip Island Trophy," Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Not only has Gadecki reached a number of ITF Women's World Tennis Tour tournament finals during the 2023 season, but she won the Montemor Ladies Open in Portugal back in May, and last month joined the Australian Billie Jean King Cup team as a practice partner showing great strength and form."

Fans will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night) during the main draw in the second week of January.

Adult tickets start from $25^ and kids go free* with a paying adult during the entire tournament, including finals.

The gates will be open on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 January for the FREE Family Fun Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the whole family.

Hobart International 2024 acceptance list

MERTENS, Elise (BEL)29
NAVARRO, Emma (USA)32
BOUZKOVA, Marie (CZE)34
WANG, Xinyu (CHN)36
ZHU, Lin (CHN)37
NOSKOVA, Linda41
TREVISAN, Martina (ITA)42
GRACHEVA, Varvara (FRA)43
DOLEHIDE, Caroline (USA)44
COCCIARETTO, Elisabetta (ITA)46
STEPHENS, Sloane (USA)47
SORRIBES TORMO, Sara (ESP)48
STEARNS, Peyton (USA)49
BLINKOVA, Anna50
BUREL, Clara (FRA)51
RUS, Arantxa (NED)52
COLLINS, Danielle (USA)53
MARIA, Tatjana (GER)55
SHERIF, Mayar (EGY)59
MINNEN, Greet (BEL)60
BRONZETTI, Lucia (ITA)61

Hobart International 2024 by the numbers:

One former Hobart International singles champion: Elise Mertens (2017, 2018)

14 current top-50 players: Elise Mertens (No.29), Emma Navarro (No.32), Marie Bouzkova (No.34), Wang Xinyu (No.36), Zhu Lin (No.37), Linda Noskova (No.41), Martina Trevisan (No.42), Varvara Gracheva (No.43), Caroline Dolehide (No.44), Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No.46), Sloane Stephens (No.47), Sara Sorribes Tormo (No.48), Peyton Stearns (No.49) and Anna Blinkova (No.50)

16 players who achieved career-high rankings in 2023: Olivia Gadecki, Emma Navarro, Wang Xinyu, Zhu Lin, Martina Trevisan, Varvara Gracheva, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Anna Blinkova, Clara Burel, Arantxa Rus, Mayar Sherif, Linda Noskova, Peyton Stearns, Greet Minnen, Lucia Bronzetti

Seven players who won WTA singles titles in 2023: Elise Mertens, Zhu Lin, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Sara Sorribes Tormo, Arantxa Rus, Tatjana Maria, Lucia Bronzetti

Nine returning players from last event in 2023: Elise Mertens, Marie Bouzkova, Wang Xinyu, Sloane Stephens, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Zhu Lin, Anna Blinkova, Tatjana Maria and Mayar Sherif.

Hobart International 2024, proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, will be held at the Domain Tennis Centre from 6-13 January 2024.

For all tournament information, see the Ticket Info, Tournament and Event Guide sections of the Hobart International website.

