Hobart International 2023 champion Lauren Davis back to defend her title in January

Hobart International 2023 champion Lauren Davis (USA) is confirmed to defend her title at the 29th edition of the Hobart International at the Domain Tennis Centre from 6 to 13 January 2024.

Davis became the fourth qualifier in the past 11 years to lift the Angie Cunningham trophy with a 7-6(0) 6-2 victory over rising Italian star Elisabetta Cocciaretto at this year's Hobart International and is looking forward to coming back to defend her title.

"I have so much fun, I love Hobart. I come here every year and it feels like I'm coming back home in some ways," Davis said.

"The crowds are so amazing and appreciative in Hobart, so their support makes it a no brainer decision to come back.

"I'm going to try my best to defend my title next year and prepare well for the Australian Open," Davis added.

"Having Lauren Davis return to the Hobart International to defend her title will make for a thrilling tournament in January," Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Her remarkable journey through this year's tournament, progressing through qualifying to saving a set point to claim the title of champion is a testament to her tenacity on the court," he said.

Fans will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night) during the main draw in the second week of January.

Adult tickets start from $25^ and kids go free* with a paying adult during the entire tournament, including finals.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now. From general admission to premium experiences, click here for all tournament ticketing options.

The gates will be open on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 January for the FREE Family Fun Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the whole family.

More players will be announced in due course, with the full field for the 2024 Hobart International to be announced in mid-December.

Hobart International 2024, proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, will be held at the Domain Tennis Centre from 6-13 January 2024.

For all tournament information, explore the Hobart International website further.

^Seats are limited. *Free general admission for children aged 3-14 when accompanied by a paying adult. For terms and conditions, please click here.