Former Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens to play the Hobart International in January

Grand Slam champion and former world No. 3 Sloane Stephens (USA) is set to compete at the 29th edition of the Hobart International at the Domain Tennis Centre from 6 to 13 January 2024.

Tasmania's premier international tennis tournament is back in a big way with elevated tournament experiences being served across the week, from the free-entry Family Fun Weekend through to the premium Main Draw tournament experiences.

Stephens is set to make her fifth visit to Hobart, having made her tournament debut back in 2012.

Following her appearance at the Hobart International this year, the 30-year-old reached a season high world of 30 in 2023, and will again embrace Tasmania as she prepares ahead of the 2024 Australian Open.

"I'm so excited to be returning to Hobart to start 2024. It's a great place to prepare for the Australian Open with amazing fans that support me and all the players," Sloane Stephens said.

"Right now, I'm training hard ahead of the Australian summer and I'm looking forward to a strong start to the year."

"I'll be trying some more of the local food next year and exploring a little bit more of Hobart and Tasmania while I'm in town," she said.

"We are pleased to confirm Sloane Stephens will be returning to Tasmania to play the Hobart International," Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Securing a Grand Slam champion and former world No. 3 is a great result for the Hobart International and reinforces the event's reputation as one that attracts both current and future stars of women's tennis.

"We expect Stephens to receive great support here in Hobart and are looking forward to seeing her in action in January 2024," he said.

Fans will be able to see 32 of the world's best players and 16 of the best doubles teams over 10 sessions (day and night) during the Main Draw in the second week of January.

Adult tickets start from $25^ and kids go free* with a paying adult during the entire tournament, including finals.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now.

From general admission to premium experiences, visit our Ticket Info page for all tournament ticketing options.

The gates will be open on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 January for the free-entry Family Fun Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the whole family.

More players will be announced in due course, with the full field for the 2024 Hobart International to be announced in mid-December.

Hobart International 2024, proudly supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania, will be held at the Domain Tennis Centre from 6-13 January 2024.

^Seats are limited. *Free general admission for children aged 3-14 when accompanied by a paying adult. For terms and conditions, please click here.