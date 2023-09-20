Hobart International returns this summer!

TICKETS ON SALE NOW WITH EARLY BIRD PRICING*!

The Hobart International hits the Domain Tennis Centre this summer, from 8 to 13 January 2024!

Attracting and unearthing some of the world's best tennis players, it's your shot to see thrilling tennis up close and personal.

Experience the ultimate day out this summer at the Hobart International.



With views of Hobart's stunning waterfront from Centre Court and the tournament buzzing with fabulous food and drinks from across Tasmania - the Hobart International is more than tennis, it's your perfect day out!

Book today.

*Early Bird prices available until 11:59pm AEDT Sunday 15 October 2023. Seats are limited. For terms and conditions, please click here. For more information on ticket purchasing, or if you experience any issues booking your tickets, please visit Ticketmaster here.