Tough initiation for Aussie teenage wildcards on opening day of Hobart International qualifying

The taste of WTA life was brief for Australia's quartet of Hobart International qualifying wildcards but the four will leave their first tournament experience with an understanding of what it takes to reach the next level.

Seventeen-year-old pair Lily Fairclough and Zara Larke, Emerson Jones (14), and Lily Taylor (16) are the future of the sport in the country and were given the opportunity to test themselves against hardened WTA players on Saturday.

All featured on centre court at the Domain Tennis Centre but were unable to cause the boilovers the local fans were craving as action returned for the first time since 2020.

Larke was the first to step out against ninth seed Tamara Zidansek, lasting an hour before she went down 6-0 6-1 to the world No. 85 who boasts one WTA title to her name from Lausanne in 2021.

Taylor followed in her clash with 10th seed Xinyu Wang, matching her Chinese opponent early as the pair were locked at 2-2 apiece in the first set.

However when Taylor was broken to love it opened the floodgates as Wang's power overwhelmed the youngster, losing 10 of the final 11 games to go down 6-2, 6-1 in 55 minutes.

Fairclough was the third Aussie to take centre stage against Hungarian Panna Udvardy, but it was a similar result for the WA native as she lost 6-1, 6-1 before Jones, the country's second highest ranked ITF junior, took five games off Czech Tereza Martincova in a 6-3, 6-2 defeat.

There were several tough contests as the heat rose throughout the afternoon, with Kateryna Baindl edging past Viktorija Golubic 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 12 minutes while Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz needed just under three hours to defeat Yue Yuan, coming from a set down to triumph 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.

Full results and Sunday's order of play can be found here, where the six winners in round two of qualifying will move into the main draw start Monday.

There was also a hive of activity off the court on the first day of the free weekend.

The tournament ball kids were presented their hats from American Claire Liu, while the grounds were abuzz with activity as fans soaked up the sun and took part in numerous activities scattered around behind centre court.



Claire Liu presented Hobart International 2023 Ball Kids with their hats before play got underway

