Rising Aussie goes down swinging in gutsy effort under lights

The dream Hobart International debut didn't eventuate for Olivia Gadecki but the rising Australian lost no admirers after her performance on centre court on Monday night.

Up against Xinyu Wang, who defeated another Aussie Lily Taylor in the opening round of qualifying and only found herself in the main draw as a lucky loser when Danka Kovinic withdrew from the tournament with right knee pain, Gadecki left nothing in the tank but came up just short in a 4-6 7-5 defeat.

The big hitting wildcard showed no fear against her more experienced Chinese opponent, and only for a few errors at crucial stages could have taken the contest to a third set.

Having dropped the first set and her opening service game of the second, Gadecki began to find her groove but as she took a 3-2 lead a light drizzle swept over the Domain, resulting in a 48 minute delay.

The break sapped the 20-year-old of her momentum, and while Wang seized the opportunity to break in the seventh game, she was unable to close out the match in the ninth as Gadecki again got back on level terms.

She was immediately broken but dug deep, landing herself three break-back points to send the set to a tie-breaker. Wang produced some big shots when needed to finally land the killer blow in one hour and 52 minutes.

"She played a really good match and I'm just a bit disappointed. But I fought to the very end and I had a good time out there, which is always what you want," Gadecki said.

"There's a lot of things to take from this match. A lot of positives and I think that's the main thing.

"Everyone in this tournament, these sorts of tournaments are really, really good players. I guess I'm kind of on the journey of coming through, so I just feel like I really have to step it up."

In the second match of the night session, Italian Jasmine Paolini was too strong for Patricia Maria Tig (ROU), running out a 6-3 6-1 winner in just over an hour.

