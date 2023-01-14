New duo eyeing off second doubles title in Hobart

Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund might be a relatively new doubles pairing but their combined experience is already reaping rewards on the WTA tour.

Flipkens and Siegemund only joined forces towards the end of 2022 but took little time in making their mark, winning the Transylvania Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, last October.

Today they will chase a second doubles crown at the Hobart International after defeating Nadiia Kichenhok and Kimberley Zimmerman in Friday's semi-final.

The top seeds, who have a combined 15 doubles title between them - Siegemund won the US Open alongside Vera Zvonerava in 2020 - knocked out Australian duo Olivia Gadecki and Talia Gibson in the quarter-finals and backed up in the semis to defeat Kichenhok and Zimmerman 6-2 7-6(5).

It gives Flipkens, a regular face in Hobart in both singles and doubles over the years, the chance to avenge her 2019 doubles defeat.

"I've been here plenty of times, even in my singles career. It's always a pleasure to come back to Hobart, it's a great tournament and I'm very happy to be back in the finals again, this time with a different partner but I think it's working well, and I'm looking forward to [it]," Flipkens said.

"It was a hard fought match. Even in the first set, that was 6-2 but we were down 2-1, 15-40. It was a was a tight, tight match. I think in the beginning, we didn't find our rhythm but I think after a couple of games, we started to play better and better."

Siegemund, who was knocked out of the singles draw in the second round by Bernarda Pera in a tough three setter, said the duo are continuing to improve the more time they spend on court together.

"We just started playing at the end of last year, so there hasn't been many occasions yet [to practice]. It's important that you prove yourself as a team not only in the matches, but work on things between the tournaments."

They meet Viktorija Golubic and Panna Udvardy in the decider after they defeated Ulrikki Eikeri and Catherine Harrison in the third set super tiebreak 10-2 in the second semi-final. Today's doubles final will follow the singles, which starts at 1pm.

While the tennis will light up the courts at Domain Tennis Centre, the event will also feature a range of activities, performances and initiatives. These include:

Maddy Jane performs live from 12:20pm prior to the Singles Final on Saturday 14 January

performs live from 12:20pm prior to the Singles Final on Saturday 14 January Maggie and Sophie Cunningham to present the Angie Cunningham Trophy to the winner in honour of their late mother - Saturday 14 January