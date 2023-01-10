Mixed results for former champions on day two of Hobart International

There were mixed results for two of Hobart's former champions on day two of the Hobart International, with Alize Cornet sent packing from the tournament while Sofia Kenin progressed into the second round.

Cornet, the 2016 champion, was ousted by Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto in straight sets in the first match on centre court, struggling to find any rhythm in the 6-4 6-2 defeat.

First serve percentage played a big part in the result, with Cocciaretto landing an impressive 75.4 per cent of her first balls compared to just 56.9 per cent for the third seeded Frenchwoman.

Cocciaretto won 68 per cent of the points when she got a look at Cornet's second serve, ultimately converting five of her nine break points in the comprehensive performance.

"I am very happy with my performance and also to play her, for me it was a good opponent to see how I'm going, what I am doing well and what I am doing [not so good]," Cocciaretto said.

"I was just trying to play my game and it worked today."

The 2019 champion Kenin, whose victory was her maiden WTA title - the American went on to win the Australian Open in 2020 - fared much better in her clash with China's Lin Zhu, needing just 77 minutes to close out a 6-2 6-2 victory.

Since her triumph at Melbourne Park the 24-year-old has battled injury and form, needing a wildcard to gain entry in this year's Hobart International with her ranking slipping to No. 280 in the world.

But she made light work of Zhu, flashing some of her brilliant best as she looks to mount a charge back up the rankings.

"I feel like I played well out there. It was tough conditions, but I was happy with the way I was being solid," she said.

"I'm happy with the way I'm playing, so I'm just going to try and keep it going."

In other results from day two rising star Ysaline Bonaventure, who received a special exemption into the main draw after reaching her maiden semi-final in Auckland last week, recovered from losing the first set to Tamara Zidansek to claw out a 6-7(2) 6-2 6-2 win, while sixth seed Bernarda Pera was too strong for Madison Brengle 6-4 6-4 in another all stars and stripes battle.

Eighth seed Yulia Putintseva brushed aside Claire Liu 6-2 6-4, while qualifiers Anna Blinkova and Nuria Parrizas Diaz were also victorious.

Later in the afternoon Australian doubles duo Olivia Gadecki and Talia Gibson gave the local fans plenty to cheer about with a 6-4 6-4 victory over Americans Kaitlyn Christian and Angela Kulikov.

Two time Hobart champion Elise Mertens headlines tonight's session.

Tomorrow's order of play has been released and can be found here.

While the tennis will light up the courts at Domain Tennis Centre, the event will also feature a range of activities, performances and initiatives. These include:

A celebration of Women - Wednesday 11 January Inspired Women's Event hosted at Government House featuring Daria Saville (Australian Tennis star) and Libby Minogue (Chief Marketing Officer, Virgin Australia Airlines) Women and Girls to the front, placing women and girls in key roles such as the Officials on court and Ballkids to name a few

- Wednesday 11 January A celebration of First Nations - Thursday 12 January

- Thursday 12 January A celebration of Pride - Friday 13 January Hobart Out Tennis Tournament starts and runs through to Sunday 15 January

- Friday 13 January Maddy Jane performances (local Tasmanian musician out of Bruny Island) - Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January

(local Tasmanian musician out of Bruny Island) - Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January Maggie and Sophie Cunningham to present the Angie Cunningham Trophy to the winner in honour of their late mother - Saturday 14 January

Prices start from $29^ for adults and general admission is free* for children with a paying adult during the entire event, including finals.