Hobart International's No. 1 seed

The surrounds of the Hobart International are nothing new for Marie Bouzkova - but entering this year's tournament as the No. 1 seed certainly is for the rising Czech star.

Bouzkova featured in the last edition of the event in 2020, where she lost in the opening round to American Catherine Bellis in a tough three setter.

After a two-year Covid-induced hiatus the Hobart International is back on the WTA calendar, and Bouzkova returns with it following a breakout season which saw her finish in the top 30 rankings for the first time and snare a maiden title in her hometown Prague.

The 24-year-old, who currently sits at world No. 24 - a career high - will start Monday's main draw as the top seed, but hopes previous experience in Hobart can off-set any added pressure that comes with being one of the main attractions.

"Very happy to be back here after three years... it's my third day here already so I've got used to the courts and just excited to get started," Bouzkova told media on Friday.

"I already know this place, know how it feels to play here. Obviously, of course, here in Hobart, it tends to be windy. You just have to make these adjustments while playing here but I know that now from past experience.

"I don't think I've ever been a top seed at a WTA tournament before so that's a new experience for me just to take that all in. But I think if there's something that I learned [from] last season, is just to embrace all the emotions and new experiences that I get to have.

"I think it's a very strong field so that makes me think it will be a great preparation for the Australian Open."

Aside from her breakthrough title in Prague in 2022, Bouzkova reached the last 16 at a Grand Slam for the first time (Wimbledon) and was a finalist in Mexico, where she was defeated by Sloane Stephens, who will also feature in Hobart next week.

With a few extra days before main draw action begins on Monday Bouzkova may also get the chance to venture around the Tasmanian capital, but one 'bucket list' item might allude her.

"The weather, it's been great so far. So hopefully it stays that way for next week when we start off playing but I still have a couple of days to make the adjustment and I think it's going to be a good tournament.

"I honestly I was looking forward to see penguins here but I think if you have to take a ferry there [Bruny Island], so that still remains on my bucket list."

The return of the Hobart International will again bring the international spotlight back on the state, and the support from the tournament's sponsors is pivotal to its success.

The Hobart City Council provides $40,000 to assist with a range of community activities, which will be a highlight of the free qualifying weekend.

"This is a fantastic event for Hobart. This is a City of Hobart facility and it's one of the best venues in terms of its location, I think, compared to many other places," Hobart Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds said.

"We're very proud to host this international event here in Hobart, it really does bring the eyes of the world here and another wonderful opportunity to promote Hobart and to promote women's involvement in sport."

This weekend is open to the general public and will give the entire community a taste of what they can expect during the week. Kids go free for the entire week of the tournament with any paying adult.

While the tennis will light up the courts at Domain Tennis Centre, the event will also feature a range of activities, performances and initiatives. These include:

Free Qualifying Weekend (unticketed event) - Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January

(unticketed event) - Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January Opening Round - Monday 9 January

- Monday 9 January A celebration of Women - Wednesday 11 January Inspired Women's Event hosted at Government House featuring Daria Saville (Australian Tennis star) and Libby Minogue (Chief Marketing Officer, Virgin Australia Airlines) Women and Girls to the front, placing women and girls in key roles such as the Officials on court and Ballkids to name a few

- Wednesday 11 January A celebration of First Nations - Thursday 12 January

- Thursday 12 January A c elebration of Pride - Friday 13 January Hobart Out Tennis Tournament starts and runs through to Sunday 15 January

- Friday 13 January Maddy Jane performances (local Tasmanian musician out of Bruny Island) - Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January

performances (local Tasmanian musician out of Bruny Island) - Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January Maggie and Sophie Cunningham to present the Angie Cunningham Trophy to the winner in honour of their late mother - Saturday 14 Janaury

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale via Ticketmaster

Prices start from $25 for adults and general admission is free* for children with a paying adult during the entire event, including finals.