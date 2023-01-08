Hobart International main draw set and order of play announced

The final field for the main draw of the Hobart International has been set following the completion of qualifying action on Sunday.

It was a good day for the top three qualifying seeds at the Domain Tennis Centre, with Spain's Nurla Parrizas Diaz, Czech Tereza Martincova and Anna Blinkova all progressing.

Parrizas Diaz proved too strong for Xinyu Wang - who ultimately received a lifeline as the lucky loser following the withdrawal of Danka Kovinic (right knee) - in the first match on centre court, surviving a tight opening set before running out a 7-6(5) 6-1 victor.

Martincova brushed aside Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-0 6-2 while Blinkova moved past Panna Udvardy (HUN) 6-4, 6-3.

The other three successful qualifiers were Belgian Maryna Zanevska, Slovenian Tamara Zidansek and American Lauren Davis - who set up a first-round showdown with compatriot and fourth seed Sloane Stephens which will kickstart centre court action on Monday.

Lucky Loser Wang, who defeated Lily Taylor in the opening round of qualifying, will clash with another Aussie wildcard in the first round of the main draw in Olivia Gadecki, with that match to open the first night session.

Australia's other main draw wildcard recipient Talia Gibson will feature in the second day match on centre court against German Tatjana Maria, while top seed Marie Bouzkova is also in action against her opponent Jaqueline Cristian.

Full qualifying results and Monday's order of play can be found here.

While the tennis will light up the courts at Domain Tennis Centre, the event will also feature a range of activities, performances and initiatives. These include:

Opening Round - Monday 9 January

- Monday 9 January A celebration of Women - Wednesday 11 January Inspired Women's Event hosted at Government House featuring Daria Saville (Australian Tennis star) and Libby Minogue (Chief Marketing Officer, Virgin Australia Airlines) Women and Girls to the front, placing women and girls in key roles such as the Officials on court and Ballkids to name a few

- Wednesday 11 January A celebration of First Nations - Thursday 12 January

- Thursday 12 January A celebration of Pride - Friday 13 January Hobart Out Tennis Tournament starts and runs through to Sunday 15 January

- Friday 13 January Maddy Jane performances (local Tasmanian musician out of Bruny Island) - Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January

(local Tasmanian musician out of Bruny Island) - Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January Maggie and Sophie Cunningham to present the Angie Cunningham Trophy to the winner in honour of their late mother - Saturday 14 January

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale via Ticketmaster

Prices start from $25 for adults and general admission is free* for children with a paying adult during the entire event, including finals.

