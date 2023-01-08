Hobart International main draw set and order of play announced

The final field for the main draw of the Hobart International has been set following the completion of qualifying action on Sunday.
It was a good day for the top three qualifying seeds at the Domain Tennis Centre, with Spain's Nurla Parrizas Diaz, Czech Tereza Martincova and Anna Blinkova all progressing.
Parrizas Diaz proved too strong for Xinyu Wang - who ultimately received a lifeline as the lucky loser following the withdrawal of Danka Kovinic (right knee) - in the first match on centre court, surviving a tight opening set before running out a 7-6(5) 6-1 victor.
Martincova brushed aside Slovenian Kaja Juvan 6-0 6-2 while Blinkova moved past Panna Udvardy (HUN) 6-4, 6-3.
The other three successful qualifiers were Belgian Maryna Zanevska, Slovenian Tamara Zidansek and American Lauren Davis - who set up a first-round showdown with compatriot and fourth seed Sloane Stephens which will kickstart centre court action on Monday.
Lucky Loser Wang, who defeated Lily Taylor in the opening round of qualifying, will clash with another Aussie wildcard in the first round of the main draw in Olivia Gadecki, with that match to open the first night session.
Australia's other main draw wildcard recipient Talia Gibson will feature in the second day match on centre court against German Tatjana Maria, while top seed Marie Bouzkova is also in action against her opponent Jaqueline Cristian.
Full qualifying results and Monday's order of play can be found here.
While the tennis will light up the courts at Domain Tennis Centre, the event will also feature a range of activities, performances and initiatives. These include:
- Opening Round - Monday 9 January
- A celebration of Women - Wednesday 11 January
- Inspired Women's Event hosted at Government House featuring Daria Saville (Australian Tennis star) and Libby Minogue (Chief Marketing Officer, Virgin Australia Airlines)
- Women and Girls to the front, placing women and girls in key roles such as the Officials on court and Ballkids to name a few
- A celebration of First Nations - Thursday 12 January
- A celebration of Pride - Friday 13 January
- Hobart Out Tennis Tournament starts and runs through to Sunday 15 January
- Maddy Jane performances (local Tasmanian musician out of Bruny Island) - Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January
- Maggie and Sophie Cunningham to present the Angie Cunningham Trophy to the winner in honour of their late mother - Saturday 14 January
Prices start from $25 for adults and general admission is free* for children with a paying adult during the entire event, including finals.
Hobart International 2023 by the numbers
- Three former Hobart International singles champions: Alize Cornet (2016), Elise Mertens (2017, 2018), Sofia Kenin (2019)
- Seven current top-50 players: Marie Bouzkova (No. 24), Elise Mertens (No.29), Alize Cornet (No. 36), Sloane Stephens (No. 37), Bernarda Pera (No.43), Anhelina Kalinina (No. 47), Magda Linette (No. 48)
- Nine players who achieved career-high rankings in 2022: Marie Bouzkova, Bernarda Pera, Anhelina Kalinina, Mayar Sherif, Lucia Bronzetti, Claire Liu, Jasmine Paolini, Zhu Lin, Elisabetta Cocciaretto
- Six players who won WTA singles titles in 2022: Marie Bouzkova, Elise Mertens, Bernarda Pera, Mayar Sherif, Sloane Stephens, Tatjana Maria
- One player who made a Grand Slam semifinal in 2022: Tatjana Maria (Wimbledon)
- Three players who made Grand Slam singles quarterfinals in 2022: Alize Cornet (Australian Open), Marie Bouzkova (Wimbledon), Sloane Stephens (Roland Garros)
- Seven returning players from last event in 2020: Marie Bouzkova, Alize Cornet, Elise Mertens, Magda Linette, Alison Van Uytvanck, Zhu Lin, Madison Brengle