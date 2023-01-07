Happy memories flood back for dual Hobart champion

When you have won not just once but twice on centre court at a venue, it evokes nothing but good feelings and they have already come rushing back for Elise Mertens.

The Hobart International's only two-time champion - she went back-to-back in 2017 and 2018 - Mertens is chasing a third title at the Domain Tennis Centre in 2023.

However before she takes to the courts against a qualifier when the main draw begins on Monday, the tournament's second seed and world No. 29 took some time out to visit the popular Salamanca markets on Saturday morning.

"It's my first time actually yeah, I mean it's pretty busy. I didn't expect it to be so busy but that's a good thing so we can see what's around here," Mertens said of her visit to the popular tourist attraction which showcases a host of locally made Tasmanian produce.

"I even got some peanut butter."

As the clock ticks towards her first round assignment it will be all business for the Belgian, who is eager to be in pristine shape as the Australian Open fast approaches.

Mertens held an incredible 15-match winning streak in Hobart - she came through qualifying in 2017 before again saluting in 2018 - until it was snapped by Heather Watson at the last edition of the event in the quarter finals.

"It feels really good to be back. I mean, it's been a while, but I'm very happy to be back. Always a good feeling to be back and to play on the centre court where I won my first WTA title, so only good vibes," she said.

"Everybody's so friendly and it's a really good surrounding. Very chilled, very relaxed and of course, the memories of my first WTA title and after it I moved into the top 100, which means a lot for tennis players.

"Hopefully I can get some good matches and have some good energy going into the Aussie Open but of course I'm here to win some matches right away, I don't know if that's possible, but I will give everything I have."

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Prices start from $25 for adults and general admission is free* for children with a paying adult during the entire event, including finals.