Grand Slam champ starting to recapture brilliant best

Three years ago Sofia Kenin was the toast of the Australian Open after capturing her maiden Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park.

Several weeks later she peaked at her career high ranking of No. 4 in the world, but it has been a drastic decline for the American ever since, who due to injury and patchy form has slid all the way to her current mark of 280.

However if her form - and mindset - in the first two rounds of the Hobart International are any indication, the 24-year-old could be about to leap back into the upper echelons of the WTA tour once again.

Kenin made light work of Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska in Tuesday's second round, needing just 68 minutes to register a 6-2 6-3 victory and power into the quarter-finals, just her second last eight appearance at WTA level since January 2021.

The 2019 Hobart champion has dropped just nine games in her two matches and in an ominous sign declared post-match she back feeling "like herself" on the court.

"I feel like I played better today than yesterday and I mean obviously at the end with the nerves and the conditions, and of course she's going to pick up her game, but overall I played the way I wanted to play and I'm happy," Kenin said.

"It gives me more confidence and I'm looking forward to tomorrow's match.

"I definitely feel that way [like she is returning to her best]. I'm super happy and I definitely feel like I'm myself on court and playing well, with confidence."

It was a great 15-minute period in the afternoon on day three for America - and conversely disappointing for Belgium fans - with Lauren Davis making it back-to-back Hobart quarter-final appearances when she defeated Ysaline Bonaventure 7-6(1) 6-3.

Davis twice served for the first set only to be broken, but regrouped to power through the tie-breaker and continued her strong form in the second set.

The biggest shock came in the last match of the day session, with Anna Blinkova knocking top seed Marie Bouzkova out of the tournament.

In an arm wrestle of a first set Blinkova broke the world No. 24 in the 11th game before holding her nerve to close out the set, and continued to trade blows with Bouzkova before breaking her to love in the ninth game of the second and wrapping up victory on her own racquet.

Earlier Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto, who knocked out 2016 champion Alize Cornet in the opening round, dispatched Jasmine Paolini in straight sets, but both sixth seed Bernarda Pera and fifth seed Anhelina Kalinina needed three to book their quarter-final spots.

Pera spent just over three hours on court to edge out Laura Siegemund 6-4 6-7(3) 6-4, while Kalinina dropped the first set against Maria before recovering 4-6 6-3 6-3.

In the night session, China's Xinyu Wang continues to make the most of her second chance after moving into her first WTA quarter final in more than a year with a hard fought three set win over Alison Van Uytvanck.

Wang landed in the main draw as a lucky loser from qualifying when Danka Kovinic withdrew with knee soreness, but has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and produced a 7-5 4-6 6-3 victory in two hours and 20 minutes.

Yulia Putintseva snared the remaining quarter final spot with a 6-2 6-3 win in the second match of the night session

Tomorrow's order of play has been released and can be found here.

While the tennis will light up the courts at Domain Tennis Centre, the event will also feature a range of activities, performances and initiatives. These include:

A celebration of First Nations - Thursday 12 January

- Thursday 12 January A celebration of Pride - Friday 13 January Hobart Out Tennis Tournament starts and runs through to Sunday 15 January

- Friday 13 January Maddy Jane performances (local Tasmanian musician out of Bruny Island) - Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January

performances (local Tasmanian musician out of Bruny Island) - Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January Maggie and Sophie Cunningham to present the Angie Cunningham Trophy to the winner in honour of their late mother - Saturday 14 January

Prices start from $35^ for adults and general admission is free* for children with a paying adult during the entire event, including finals