Former Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens to play the Hobart International

Grand Slam champion and former world No. 3 Sloane Stephens (USA) will join a strong field for the 28th edition of the Hobart International, joining previously announced world No.24 Marie Bouzkova (CZE), two-time winner Elise Mertens (BEL) and former champions Alize Cornet (FRA) and Sofia Kenin (USA).

Stephens is set to make her fourth visit to Hobart, having made her tournament debut back in 2012. The 29-year-old American's 2022 highlights include winning in Guadalajara and making the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

"We are delighted to have Grand Slam champion Sloane Stephens join the Hobart International 2023 field, which now has eight top-50 players confirmed and arriving this week in Tasmania", Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"She adds great depth and talent to our field and will attract local support from the crowds throughout the week."

This Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January is open to the general public for the Free Qualifying Weekend and gives the entire community a taste of what they can expect during the week. Kids go free* for the entire week of the tournament with any paying adult.

While the tennis will light up the courts at Domain Tennis Centre, the event will also feature a range of activities, performances and initiatives. These include:

Free Qualifying Weekend - Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January

- Monday 9 January A celebration of Women - Wednesday 11 January Inspired Women's Event hosted at Government House featuring Daria Saville (Australian Tennis star) and Libby Minogue (Chief Marketing Officer, Virgin Australia Airlines) Women and Girls to the front, placing women and girls in key roles such as the Officials on court and Ballkids to name a few

- Thursday 12 January A celebration of Pride - Friday 13 January Hobart Out Tennis Tournament starts and runs through to Sunday 15 January

performances (local Tasmanian musician out of Bruny Island) - Friday 13 January and Saturday 14 January Maggie and Sophie Cunningham to present the Angie Cunningham Trophy to the winner in honour of their late mother - Saturday 14 January

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale via

Prices start from $25 for adults and general admission is free* for children with a paying adult during the entire event, including finals.

Hobart International 2023 by the numbers

Three former Hobart International singles champions: Alize Cornet (2016), Elise Mertens (2017, 2018), Sofia Kenin (2019)

Alize Cornet (2016), Elise Mertens (2017, 2018), Sofia Kenin (2019) Eight current top-50 players: Marie Bouzkova (No. 24), Elise Mertens (No.29), Alize Cornet (No. 36), Sloane Stephens (No. 37), Bernarda Pera (No.43), Anhelina Kalinina (No. 47), Magda Linette (No. 48), Wang Xiyu (No. 50)

Marie Bouzkova (No. 24), Elise Mertens (No.29), Alize Cornet (No. 36), Sloane Stephens (No. 37), Bernarda Pera (No.43), Anhelina Kalinina (No. 47), Magda Linette (No. 48), Wang Xiyu (No. 50) Ten players who achieved career-high rankings in 2022: Marie Bouzkova, Bernarda Pera, Anhelina Kalinina, Wang Xiyu, Mayar Sherif, Lucia Bronzetti, Claire Liu, Jasmine Paolini, Zhu Lin, Elisabetta Cocciaretto

Marie Bouzkova, Bernarda Pera, Anhelina Kalinina, Wang Xiyu, Mayar Sherif, Lucia Bronzetti, Claire Liu, Jasmine Paolini, Zhu Lin, Elisabetta Cocciaretto Five players who won WTA singles titles in 2022: Marie Bouzkova, Elise Mertens, Bernarda Pera, Mayar Sherif, Sloane Stephens

Marie Bouzkova, Elise Mertens, Bernarda Pera, Mayar Sherif, Sloane Stephens Three players who made Grand Slam singles quarterfinals in 2022: Alize Cornet (Australian Open), Marie Bouzkova (Wimbledon), Sloane Stephens (Roland Garros)

Alize Cornet (Australian Open), Marie Bouzkova (Wimbledon), Sloane Stephens (Roland Garros) Seven returning players from last event in 2020: Marie Bouzkova, Alize Cornet, Elise Mertens, Magda Linette, Alison Van Uytvanck, Zhu Lin, Madison Brengle

Thewill take place at thefrom 9-14 January 2023.

Hobart International is supported by the Tasmanian Government through Events Tasmania.

*During the Main Draw, children aged 3 - 14, go free all week for general admission, provided there is one paying adult per four children in attendance. Children in this age range are allocated a seat. Children 2 years and under are admitted free provided they do not occupy a seat. Please note: all persons 12 years old and younger must be accompanied and supervised by a parent or guardian, at all times, during the event.