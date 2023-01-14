American Lauren Davis ends six year WTA title drought with success in Hobart

It has been six years between drinks for Lauren Davis but the American has snapped her WTA title drought with a brilliant performance in the final of the Hobart International.

Davis - who has not featured in a tour level final since winning in Auckland in 2017 - became the fourth qualifier in the past 11 years to lift the Angie Cunningham Trophy with a 7-6(0) 6-2 victory over rising Italian star Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

The result saw her jump 27 places in the world rankings to No. 57 ahead of next week's Australian Open, where the 29-year-old will carry plenty of confidence into her round one clash against Danka Kovinic, who withdrew from Hobart with knee soreness.

"I'm so excited. We put in a lot of hard work over the off-season and really just the accumulation over the past several years," said Davis, who did not drop a set all week.

"So to kind of see the fruition of our hard work paying off, it's a really good feeling. I didn't really have any expectations going into the tournament. My goal was to just enjoy myself but also to get some matches under my belt before next week and I think I definitely exceeded that."

In stifling 32 degree heat Davis and Cocciaretto slugged it out in an enthralling first set, with both players trading blows from the back of court.

Davis saved six break point chances and the Italian two in the titanic struggle, but the turning point came in the 12th game with Davis serving to stay in the set.

Twice she fended off set points to send it into a tie-breaker, before racing through it without dropping a point to take the lead in 73 minutes.

That was the circuit breaker for the American, who in the second set dashed to a 5-0 in the blink of an eye to put one hand on the trophy.

With nothing to lose Cocciaretto cut loose to grab a break back but the recovery was short lived, with Davis hailing her improved mental fortitude not just in the final but throughout the week.

"I'm super proud of myself. I could have got down on myself and freaked out a little bit but I stayed calm and managed my emotions well," Davis said on that crucial 12th game of the first set.

"Super big moment. I was definitely very, very hot at that point so I don't think I was fully in it, but I think that probably determined the course of the match those couple points.

"I think I did a really good job of staying disciplined throughout the course of the tournament. That gives me a ton of confidence.

"I've shown myself that I can do a really good job of staying within myself and staying grounded and I just feel like I have good control over my emotions.

"When I got my chances and my opportunities, I took advantage of them and because of that I think I've helped save my body a little bit just in preparation for AO."

While Cocciaretto fell short of her maiden WTA title, it is a week which will make the rest of the tour stand up and take notice.

The 21-year-old took out former champions Alize Cornet and Sofia Kenin, as well as sixth seed Bernarda Pera on her way to her first tour level final, showcasing an all round game that can compete at the Grand Slams.

"I think she played better than me today, she was more aggressive especially from the start to the end, so I think she deserved this match.

"I didn't play my best today, and I am a little bit sad about that but I will keep this experience for my journey, I am at the beginning.

"I have to take the positives, I am a little bit sad for sure because it is a final and I could play better but I take the positives."

In the doubles final, Hobart crowd favourite Kirsten Flipkens avenged her 2019 defeat by partnering with German Laura Siegemund to defeat Panna Udvardy and Viktorija Golubic 6-4 7-5.

It was the duo's second title from just three tournaments as a pairing since joining forces in late 2022.

