Two-time champion Mertens to return

Two-time champion Elise Mertens to play the Hobart International in January

Two-time championis set to compete at the 28th edition of theto be held at the

Mertens made tournament history in 2018, becoming the first back-to-back singles champion after successfully defending the title she claimed as a qualifier in 2017.

The world No.29 will make her fourth appearance in Hobart. Mertens boasts a 14-1 win-loss singles record at the tournament and is aiming to take out the title for a third time.

The popular 27-year-old Belgian will be looking to emulate her run in 2018, when she won her second title in Hobart and advanced to the Australian Open semifinals.

"It is with absolute pleasure to confirm the return of Elise Mertens to the Hobart International in January," Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Elise is a huge fan of Hobart and the event, which holds a special place in her heart.

"She is building a strong local following amongst Tasmanian fans and her friendly and warm personality enables her to connect to our Tasmanian way of life.

"Securing a two-time champion, who will no doubt run deep in the draw, is a great result for the Hobart International and reinforces the event's reputation as one that attracts both current and future stars of women's tennis."

Mertens has been ranked as high as world No.12 in singles and is a winner of seven WTA titles. She is also a former world No.1-ranked doubles player and a three-time Grand Slam doubles champion. She has won 16 WTA doubles titles, including the recent season-ending 2022 WTA Finals in Fort Worth with Veronika Kudermetova.The full field for the 2023 Hobart International will be announced in mid-December.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Prices start from $25 for adults and entry is free for children with a paying adult during the entire event, including finals.

The gates will be open on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January for the free Qualifying Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the entire community.