Bouzkova, Cornet add star power to Hobart International 2023 field

World No.24 Marie Bouzkova (CZE) and former champion Alize Cornet (FRA) headline a strong field for the 28th edition of the Hobart International in 2023, joining previously announced two-time winner Elise Mertens (BEL) and Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin (USA).

Bouzkova is set to make her second visit to Hobart, having made her tournament debut in 2020. The 24-year-old Czech returns after an incredible season, which saw her ranking rise to a career-high world No.24 this month. Bouzkova's 2022 highlights include reaching the Wimbledon quarterfinals, claiming her first WTA singles title in her birth city of Prague and scoring two top-10 wins.

Cornet is a fan favourite in Hobart. She made her tournament debut in 2010 and memorably captured the 2016 title. This will be the 32-year-old Frenchwoman's seventh Hobart International appearance.

The world No.36 enjoyed her best Grand Slam run yet at Australian Open 2022, eliminating former world No.1s Garbine Muguruza and Simona Halep in her charge into a first major quarterfinal. Cornet also upset current world No.1 Iga Swiatek to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon this season.

The Hobart International's reputation for unearthing rising stars of the game looks set to continue, with 10 players in the 2023 field achieving career-high rankings this season. This includes rising 21-year-old Wang Xiyu (CHN), who has halved her ranking in the past six months and currently sits at a career-high world No.50, and the trailblazing Mayar Sherif (EGY), who in September defeated world No.7 Maria Sakkari in the Parma final to become the first WTA singles champion from her country.

Three players (Germany's Laura Siegemund, as well as Romanians Jaqueline Cristian and Patricia Maria Tig) have used special rankings to enter the draw, as they continue their comebacks from extended injury breaks. Siegemund is a former world No.27 and a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion.

"The quality of the Hobart International 2023 field is deep in new talent, which is exciting for us, and for the fans, to see the emerging stars in the game," Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"We are thrilled to have former champions Elise Mertens, Alize Cornet and Sofia Kenin returning in 2023 and to have some of the world's best female athletes, including seven top-50 players, playing in Tasmania is something we're very proud to showcase to the local community."

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale via Ticketmaster.

Prices start from $25 for adults and entry is free* for children with a paying adult during the entire event, including finals.

The gates will be open on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January for the free Qualifying Weekend with plenty of action and things to do for the entire community.

Player Rank Marie Bouzkova (CZE) No.24 Elise Mertens (BEL) No.29 Alize Cornet (FRA) No.36 Bernarda Pera (USA) No.43 Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) No.47 Magda Linette (POL) No.48 Wang Xiyu (CHN) No.50 Yulia Putintseva (KAZ) No.51 Mayar Sherif (EGY) No.52 Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) No.55 Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) No.57 Laura Siegemund (GER) No.57 SR Maddison Brengle (USA) No.58 Claire Liu (USA) No.60 Danka Kovinic (MNE) No.61 Jasmine Paolini (ITA) No.63 Zhu Lin (CHN) No.64 Rebecca Marino (CAN) No.65 Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) No.65 SR Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) No.65 SR Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA) No.66 [WC] Sofia Kenin (USA) No.230 [SR 4]

Alize Cornet (2016), Elise Mertens (2017, 2018), Sofia Kenin (2019) •Marie Bouzkova (No. 24), Elise Mertens (No.29), Alize Cornet (No. 36), Bernarda Pera (No.43), Anhelina Kalinina (No. 47), Magda Linette (No. 48), Wang Xiyu (No. 50) •Marie Bouzkova, Bernarda Pera, Anhelina Kalinina, Wang Xiyu, Mayar Sherif, Lucia Bronzetti, Claire Liu, Jasmine Paolini, Zhu Lin, Elisabetta Cocciaretto •Marie Bouzkova, Elise Mertens, Bernarda Pera, Mayar Sherif •Alize Cornet (Australian Open), Marie Bouzkova (Wimbledon) •Marie Bouzkova, Alize Cornet, Elise Mertens, Magda Linette, Alison Van Uytvanck, Zhu Lin, Madison Brengle

The Hobart International 2023 is proudly supported by the State Government via Events Tasmania and will take place at the Domain Tennis Centre from 9-14 January 2023.