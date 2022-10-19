WE ARE BACK!

Hobart International is on again in 2023, and its going to be EPIC!

Offering new ways to engage, with live music and inclusion days, exciting activities for the kids on and off court, local food and beverage options, and of course, world class tennis right in our backyard.

Come along and watch your favorite female tennis players battle it out for the Angie Cunningham Trophy. Choose your seat in fully catered corporate box, or in the stands for some more atmosphere - or, if you want a touch of luxury, check out Sky Suite, where your attention will be torn between the Centre Court action below, and the breathtaking views across the waterfront and River Derwent.

Its been three years since the last Hobart International, which means a new generation of players to get excited about. Bring your banner, and your enthusiasm and you could be there when the next grand slam champion takes the court!

Tickets on sale from Wednesday 19th, 2pm

ticketmaster.com.au/hobartinternational