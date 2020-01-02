Impressive doubles field confirmed for 2020

Two former world No.1 players will headline an outstanding Hobart International 2020 doubles field, which includes 2019 champions Latisha and Hao-Ching Chan (TPE), three-time Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza (IND) and reigning Australian Open doubles champion Zhang Shuai (CHN).

Former world No.1 Latisha Chan (TPE), who won nine doubles titles alongside Martina Hingis in 2017 including her first Grand Slam at the US Open, is teaming with younger sister Hao-Ching Chan (TPE), a former world No.5, to defend their 2019 title.

The Chan sisters have won 15 WTA titles as a team, including four in 2019.

Three-time doubles Grand Slam winner Sania Mirza (IND) will return to competition after a two-year hiatus away from tennis, initially due to injuries and then welcoming a son in October 2018.

The former world No.1, won the Australian Open doubles title in 2016 following a successful 2015 season in which she claimed the Wimbledon and US Open doubles titles, all paired with Martina Hingis.

The winner of an additional three mixed doubles Grand Slam titles and a former world No.27 in singles, Mirza will focus solely on doubles as she prepares for the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

World doubles No. 10 Zhang Shuai (CNH) - a four-time doubles finalist in Hobart and the defending Australian Open doubles champion with Sam Stosur - has entered with world No.50 Peng Shuai (CHN).

Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR), who won the 2008 Australian Open doubles title with sister Alona, will compete with Sharon Fichman (CAN).

The Ukranian is a two-time doubles runner-up at Hobart, having made the 2009 and 2001 finals.

2019 doubles runner-up Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) and 2016 doubles champion Christina McHale (USA) will also compete, with the duo to also feature in the singles main draw and singles qualifying matches respectively.

Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess is excited about the high-quality doubles field.

"Among the first 11 teams entered, there are eight players currently ranked inside the world's top 50 in doubles," Sturgess said.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the Chan sisters back to Hobart as they look to defend their title, as well as hosting Grand Slam champions Sania Mirza, Zhang Shuai and Kateryna Bondarenko.

"With a doubles field of this quality, fans will benefit the most as they'll be able to enjoy exciting, world-class doubles encounters from the first match."

Hobart International 2020 doubles teams

Rank Rank Latisha Chan (TPE) No.15 Hao-Ching Chan (TPE) No.15 Sania Mirza (IND) No.9 (SR) Nadia Kichenok (UKR) No.38 Zhang Shuai (CHN) No.10 Peng Shuai (CHN) No.50 Renata Voracova (CZE) No.52 Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) No.63 Sara Tormo Sorribes (ESP) No.45 Georgina Garcia Perez (ESP) No.88 Luisa Stefani (BRA) No.67 Hayley Carter (USA) No.68 Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO) No.59 Miyu Kato (JPN) No.76 Kirsten Flipkens (BEL) No.23 Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) No.121 Sabrina Santamaria (USA) No.71 Cornelia Lister (SWE) No.78 Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR) No.65 (SR) Sharon Fichman (CAN) No.87 Vania King (USA) No.77 Christina McHale (USA) No.157

A further five teams, including two wildcard entries, will later be added to the field.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Prices start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children with a paying adult across the entire event, including finals.