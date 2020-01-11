Heather Watson through to final qualifying round

2015 champion Heather Watson has led the winners on the opening day of Hobart International qualifying.

The twelfth-seeded Watson was tested in her afternoon match against American Hayley Carter, despite scoring a 6-0 6-2 win in blustery conditions.

"It was extremely physical today," the No.102-ranked Brit said post-match.

"I think the score doesn't reflect how tough the match was."

"I came back from a lot of games where I was down 40-0 or 40-15 to win it, so I was really pleased with myself for just sticking with it and being in every single point."

Watson now faces third-seed Nina Stojanovic in the final qualifying round on Sunday.

Stojanovic defeated 2019 finalist Anna Karolina Schmeidlova, with the Serbian posting a 7-6(6) 6-1 victory.

Fourth-seeded Christina McHale was one of three Americans to progress through the first day of qualifying, defeated Renata Voracova in straight sets, joining No.92 Kristie Ahn and 2015 finalist Madison Brengle as first-round victors.

"I was feeling the ball really well off the back of the court today, and then was able to step in to the net when I could," McHale said.

"I've been to Hobart a couple of times before, so I was excited to come back and I'm looking forward to playing again tomorrow."

It wasn't to be for Hobart local Jess Fowler, with the 19-year old wildcard bowing out in her WTA debut to fifth-seed Kateryna Kozlova.

Other winners included first seed Sorana Cirstea of Romania and second-seeded Ons Jabuer from Tunisia.

RESULTS - JANUARY 11, 2020

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[1] S. Cirstea (ROU) d G. Da Silva Fick (AUS) 61 60

[2] O. Jabeur (TUN) d M. Ninomiya (JPN) 62 61

[3] N. Stojanovic (SRB) d A. Schmiedlova (SVK) 76(6) 61

[4] C. Mchale (USA) d [WC] R. Voracova (CZE) 60 62

[5] K. Kozlova (UKR) d [WC] J. Fowler (AUS) 60 62

[6] S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP) d [WC] I. Bozicevic (AUS) 60 63

[7] A. Rus (NED) d A. Glatch (USA) 63 61

[8] K. Ahn (USA) d [WC] M. Repac (AUS) 62 62

[9] M. Brengle (USA) d [WC] A. Bozovic (AUS) 62 64

[10] C. Giorgi (ITA) d G. Garcia Perez (ESP) 63 63

[11] I. Begu (ROU) d J. Elie (USA) 46 76(4) 63

[12] H. Watson (GBR) d H. Carter (USA) 60 62

ORDER OF PLAY - SUNDAY, JANUARY 12, 2020

CENTRE COURT, starts at 11.00am

[2] O. Jabeur (TUN) v [9] M. Brengle (USA)

[1] S. Cirstea (ROU) v [11] I. Begu (ROU)

[3] N. Stojanovic (SRB) v [12] H. Watson (GBR)

WEST COURT, from 11.00am

[5] K. Kozlova (UKR) v [10] C. Giorgi (ITA)

[6] S. Sorribes Tormo (ESP) v [8] K. Ahn (USA)

[4] C. Mchale (USA) v [7] A. Rus (NED)