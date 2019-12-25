Watson to headline impressive lineup across Free Family Weekend

2015 champion Heather Watson (GBR) is set to light up the Free Family Weekend at the Hobart International in January.

Watson, a fan favourite in Hobart, is returning to compete in the qualifying matches along with former world No.29, Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR).

Bondarenko, also formerly ranked No.9 in doubles, returns to the circuit eight months after the birth of her second child and has recently spoken about her goal to return to the top 20 inside the next 18 months.

Italian Camila Giorgi (ITA) will make a return to Hobart after a four-year absence. A former world No.26 and four-time quarterfinalist in Hobart, Giorgi will look to make a strong start to 2020.

Three American players will compete across the qualifying weekend, led by 2015 runner-up Madison Brengle (USA).

Brengle, who achieved a career-high rank of No.35 during a breakout 2015 season, will be joined by 2016 doubles champion Christina McHale (USA) and an in-form Kristie Ahn (USA), who made the fourth round of the 2019 US Open as a wildcard.

Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said fans could watch all qualifying matches without needing to purchase a ticket as part of the tournament's Free Family Weekend.

"Again in 2020, we are opening the gates for our very popular free family weekend," Sturgess said.

"Over 2,000 fans came through the gates in 2019 to support their favourite players.

"We anticipate that more people will attend the opening weekend to see these world class players before they hit the courts at the Australian Open.

"Fans can take advantage of the fun, family-friendly activities we have on site across our Family Weekend without needing a ticket."

Qualifying matches are played at the Domain Tennis Centre on Saturday 11 January and Sunday 12 January, with players needing to win two rounds to earn a main draw spot.

Two-time champion Elise Mertens (BEL) will headline a strong field alongside 2016 title winner Alize Cornet (FRA) and former world No.4 Caroline Garcia (FRA) for the 27th edition of the Hobart International in 2020, as announced earlier this month.

Hobart International 2020 takes place at the Domain Tennis Centre from 11-18 January 2020.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster

2020 Qualifying field