Hobart International partners with City of Hobart

The Hobart International is pleased to partner with the City of Hobart in 2020.

The City of Hobart will be the Official Local Government Partner for the 27th edition of the Hobart International in 2020.

Two-time champion Elise Mertens (BEL) will headline a strong field in January alongside 2016 title winner Alize Cornet (FRA) and former world No.4 Caroline Garcia (FRA).

"We are delighted to welcome the City of Hobart to the Hobart International in 2020," Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"So much activity occurs in the city throughout January and the players we host here love visiting and exploring everything Hobart has to offer in summer."

"The Hobart International is one of Hobart's most significant international sporting events and we are proud to be its official partner this year," said Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds.

"We are thrilled by the high calibre of players from around the world who will be playing in Hobart this January.

"It is wonderful to be contributing to the development of women's sport in Australia.

"We are looking forward to great entertainment this summer at the Domain Tennis Centre.

"We wish good luck to all the players and welcome spectators to Tasmania's most picturesque tennis venue."

The Hobart International will feature a range of fresh initiatives to enhance fan experiences in 2020.

The popular free family weekend will again feature over the opening two days of the tournament, with a host of engaging activities for all ages also on offer, including the new Superhero Sunday.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Prices start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children with a paying adult across the entire event, including finals.