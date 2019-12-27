Garbine Muguruza to make Hobart International return in 2020

Former world No.1 and 2014 champion Garbine Muguruza (ESP) will compete at the Hobart International in January.

The 26-year old won her maiden WTA title in Hobart as a qualifier ranked No.58 in 2014, defeating seventh seed Klara Zakopalova in straight sets, before going on to finish the year as world No.21.

Muguruza finished runner-up to Serena Williams in her maiden Grand Slam final appearance at Wimbeldon in 2015, before breaking through to claim the 2016 French Open over the American the next year.

The Spaniard went on defeat Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2017, becoming the world No.1 just months later.

The Hobart International will take place at the Domain Tennis Centre from Saturday 11 January to Saturday 18 January 2020, with some of the best female players in the world preparing to compete at the week-long WTA tournament.

"Hobart is a special place for me as it was where I won my first title on the WTA tour back in 2014," Muguruza said.

"The people are so warm and friendly and I am looking forward to coming back."

Tasmania has been a successful destination for Muguruza, with the current world No.36 also having claimed the Hobart International doubles titles in 2013 with countrywoman Maria-Theresa Torro-Flor .

"We are thrilled to announce that Garbine Muguruza has been awarded a wildcard for 2020," Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Garbine has an impressive resume as both a singles and doubles player and we're excited to welcome her back in January.

"Securing a former world No.1 and two-time Grand Slam champion is a great result for the Hobart International and reinforces the event as a platform for both current and future stars of women's tennis."

With Svetlana Kuznetsova and Sam Stosur already announced as entrants, this will be the first time in tournament history that three Grand Slam singles champions will be competing at the Hobart International in the same year.

Muguruza joins Elise Mertens (2017, 2018), Alize Cornet (2016) and Heather Watson (2015) as former champions named to compete in 2020.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Prices start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children with a paying adult across the entire event, including finals.