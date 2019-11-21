Sam Stosur to make Hobart International return

Australian No.3 and 2011 US Open champion Sam Stosur will compete at the Hobart International in January.

The decorated 35-year-old last competed at the Hobart International in 2014, reaching the semifinals as the top seed. She made her maiden main draw appearance at the tournament as a teenager in 2004.

The Hobart International will take place at the Domain Tennis Centre from Saturday 11 January to Saturday 18 January 2020, with some of the best female players in the world expected to compete at the week-long WTA tournament.

"I am really looking forward to returning to Hobart in January," Stosur said.

"The Hobart International is a great unique event, and one that I've enjoyed being a part of in past years. I see it as the ideal preparation for the Australian Open and I can't wait to be back.

"I love coming to Tasmania, the fans are always enthusiastic and I'm looking forward to fitting in some sightseeing when I'm not competing."

The former world No.4 enjoyed a strong 2019 campaign, finishing inside the world's top 100 for a 16th consecutive year and representing Australia in the recent Fed Cup Final.

Stosur is currently ranked No.12 in doubles and is the reigning Australian Open doubles champion.

"We are pleased to announce that Sam Stosur has signed on for 2020," Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess said.

"Sam boasts a stellar career as both a singles and doubles player, and has continued to add to her imposing resume this year with her Australian Open 2019 doubles title and Fed Cup Final appearance.

"Securing a former world No.4 and one of Australia's most loved tennis players is a great result for the Hobart International and reinforces the event's reputation as one that attracts both current and future stars of women's tennis.

"We expect Sam to be a fan favourite here in Hobart and we are looking forward to seeing her in action in January 2020."

A full field announcement for the tournament is expected in early December.

Tickets for the Hobart International are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Prices start from $20 for adults and entry is free for children with a paying adult across the entire event, including finals.