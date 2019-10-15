Kids to go free at Hobart International in 2020

The Hobart International will feature a range of fresh initiatives to enhance fan experiences in 2020.

In an event first, kids aged up to 14 years will be able to attend the finals free of charge, in addition to all sessions.

The popular free family weekend will again feature over the opening two days of the tournament, with a host of engaging activities for all ages also on offer.

"We're excited to be able to provide increased opportunities for families and young fans to attend the Hobart International in 2020," said Hobart International tournament director Darren Sturgess at the official event launch on Tuesday.

"The opportunity for all Tasmanians to take part in the event and enjoy world class tennis is important to us and something we will continue to offer."

A new partnership between Tennis Australia and Ticketmaster means that fans purchasing tickets for the Hobart International will not pay a ticketing fee, a first for major sports and entertainment events in Australia.

Renowned Tasmanian chef Waji Spiby will return as a hospitality partner of the event, with his locally-sourced produce set to again to impress food lovers and tennis fans alike.

"We couldn't be more pleased to have Waji and his team back at the Hobart International in 2020," Sturgess said.

"We're looking forward to having the opportunity to showcase his gourmet experiences at the tournament in both the corporate areas and player lounge."

Take a look at the corporate hospitality offerings for 2020 here

Alongside the kids go free initiative, Hobart International 2020 will offer a range of offerings to enhance fan experiences:

The Sky Suite, a revamped private corporate hospitality box with the best view in Hobart

Premium corporate box seating for up to eight guests

Hobart International experiences such as a Pro Am, coin toss for a match and more

A range of local food trucks and delicacies

A public beer garden

Kids tennis activities on-court all week

Family friendly activities and entertainment

Gay and Lesbian Tennis Association, Social and Junior Events

With a vast range of new corporate hospitality experiences, Hobart International 2020 is shaping up as the place to be in Tasmania this summer.

"We are confident that 2020 will be a great experience for fans, and encourage all to enjoy this premium event with some of the world's best female tennis players," Sturgess said.

"The Tournament has a reputation for unearthing emerging talent, with eight of the current top 10 WTA - ranked players having played in the event in past years,"

"We're excited to see which players will emerge as future stars this summer."

Tickets for Hobart International 2020 are now on sale via Ticketmaster