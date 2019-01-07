Yastremska makes winning debut in Hobart

Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska made a near-perfect Hobart International debut, powering to a 6-3 6-1 win over German Laura Siegemund.

The fast-rising 18-year-old lost only 15 points on serve against the former world No.27.

"I was a bit nervous, but I think I kept my nerves under control and just played point by point. That's what got me the win today," Yastremska said.

"I stayed stable with my emotions and in these conditions, it was important."





After skyrocketing inside the world's top 100 last season, Yastremska is excited for what the 2019 season could bring.

"Right now I don't really feel any pressure, I'm just trying to improve my level and to perfect myself," she said.

ONE TO WATCH: Meet Dayana Yastremska

Joining Yastremska in the second round is France's Pauline Parmentier, who survived a spirited challenge from Australian wildcard Ellen Perez in a 6-2 5-7 7-5 victory.

The world No.54 was in control of the match early, racing to a 6-2 3-1 lead.

"I was playing really good at the beginning, then I got a little bit tight. She was playing better and better, and the conditions were more windy at the end," Parmentier said.

It marked Parmentier's first main draw win in Hobart in six visits - a record she admitted weighed on her mind during the match.

"When I was feeling not really good at the end of the second set, I was like 'it's always really tough for me here, every time they are not nice with me in Hobart'," she laughed.

"I just tried to fight and take my opportunities on return, because she was serving good. It was a really close match."

Perez, who was making her Hobart International debut, conceded Parmentier's experience proved telling in the final set.

"She knew how to play the big points right," Perez noted.

The 23-year-old Australian still took positives from the experience.

"There was a time in that match when I could have let her run away with an easy win, but I really knuckled down and tried to compete. I was really happy I could at least take it to three sets," she said.

Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova advanced with a 7-5 6-7(5) 6-3 win against Russia's Evgeniya Rodina, while Belgian Greet Minnen scored her first WTA main draw win with a 6-4 6-0 defeat of Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova.