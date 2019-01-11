Hobart local wins Australian Open finals tickets

Hobart nurse Stuart Geeves has won tickets to the Australian Open 2019 men's singles final.

All fans who purchased Hobart International 2019 tickets before January were automatically entered into the draw, with Geeves randomly selected as the winner.

"I'm speechless," Geeves said when learning he had won the tickets.

"It has been a goal of mine to get to the Australian Open one day, I guess it is becoming a reality now."

Geeves attended the Hobart International with his wife on Tuesday and plans to bring his family to tomorrow's finals.

"We come every year. It's a really good event," he said.

Geeves returned to the Domain Tennis Centre today to collect his prize, meeting Tournament Director Darren Sturgess on Centre Court.

"We ran this competition to reward our loyal fans, like Stuart, who support the tournament by purchasing tickets early," Sturgess said.

"We hope Stuart has a great time at the Australian Open. Attending the men's final is sure to be an experience he won't forget."

Tickets for tomorrow's Hobart International finals are still available.