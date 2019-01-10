Cornet ends Minnen's dream run

HOBART, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 10: Alize Cornet of France plays a shot during her singles quarter final against Greet Minnen of Belgium during day six of the 2019 Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on January 10, 2019 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Alize Cornet showed her class in the Hobart International quarterfinals today, ending the run of Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen.

The No.346-ranked Minnen's hopes of recording a fourth consecutive top-100 win and reaching the semifinals on debut in a WTA main draw were dashed, with Cornet scoring a 6-1 6-4 victory.


The Frenchwoman used her variety with aplomb, taking control of the match early. Sixth-seeded Cornet admitted she was wary of Minnen entering the match, especially in a tighter second set.

"I knew this girl could play really well, so I was really 100 per cent focused and put a lot of intensity in my game from the beginning. I'm happy I could keep this level throughout the match, even though she played better in the second set," she said.

"To be in the semifinals, it's a great start of the year."

The No.47-ranked Cornet has high hopes for the 2019 season, with her sights set on a top 20 return.

"I definitely think that my tennis could be good enough to be back in the top 20, that's for sure," she said.

"I'm also working a lot on the mental part, because that's as important as the physical part.

"Like a puzzle, it's going to come together and bring me some good results. I can already see it on the court in this tournament, so it's nice to have some reward."

But for now, Cornet's focus is firmly on a semifinal showdown with American Sofia Kenin tomorrow.

She has played the 20-year-old once before, winning in straight sets in Cincinnati last year.

"I know what I'm expecting on the court. It will be a very tough match," Cornet said.

"She is young, talented and full of energy. But I'm full of energy too and I'm happy to be here. I don't want this stay to end, so I will try my best."

The semifinals are played during a twilight session, with tickets still available.