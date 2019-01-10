Cornet ends Minnen's dream run

Alize Cornet showed her class in the Hobart International quarterfinals today, ending the run of Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen.
The No.346-ranked Minnen's hopes of recording a fourth consecutive top-100 win and reaching the semifinals on debut in a WTA main draw were dashed, with Cornet scoring a 6-1 6-4 victory.
The Frenchwoman used her variety with aplomb, taking control of the match early. Sixth-seeded Cornet admitted she was wary of Minnen entering the match, especially in a tighter second set.
"I knew this girl could play really well, so I was really 100 per cent focused and put a lot of intensity in my game from the beginning. I'm happy I could keep this level throughout the match, even though she played better in the second set," she said.
"To be in the semifinals, it's a great start of the year."
The No.47-ranked Cornet has high hopes for the 2019 season, with her sights set on a top 20 return.
"I definitely think that my tennis could be good enough to be back in the top 20, that's for sure," she said.
"I'm also working a lot on the mental part, because that's as important as the physical part.
"Like a puzzle, it's going to come together and bring me some good results. I can already see it on the court in this tournament, so it's nice to have some reward."
But for now, Cornet's focus is firmly on a semifinal showdown with American Sofia Kenin tomorrow.
She has played the 20-year-old once before, winning in straight sets in Cincinnati last year.
"I know what I'm expecting on the court. It will be a very tough match," Cornet said.
"She is young, talented and full of energy. But I'm full of energy too and I'm happy to be here. I don't want this stay to end, so I will try my best."
The semifinals are played during a twilight session, with tickets still available.