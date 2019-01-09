Cornet completes quarterfinal line-up

Alize Cornet emerged triumphant in an all-French late-night battle, securing the last quarterfinal spot at Hobart International 2019.

The sixth-seeded Cornet recorded a 6-3 6-0 second-round win over Fed Cup teammate Pauline Parmentier.

"I played a very good match, I'm very happy," said Cornet.

"It's not easy to play against Pauline, she does not have an easy game. Last time I played against her, I lost at Roland Garros, so I was really eager to take revenge tonight and I'm happy to do it in Hobart, which is one of my favourite tournaments."

Cornet, the Hobart International champion in 2016, now faces Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen in tomorrow's quarterfinals.

The 21-year-old Minnen admitted she was surprised to be into the final eight, with the world No.346 travelling to Hobart unsure she would even make the qualifying field.

"I was hoping I would get in and maybe get one or two matches. Now I'm in the quarterfinals, it's a big dream," she said.

Minnen, who is competing in a WTA-level main draw for the first time in her career this week, was impressive in a 6-1 4-6 7-6(3) second-round win over Poland's Magda Linette.

"The first set went pretty fast, but I knew she was a big fighter," Minnen said.

"The second set was pretty close and she was leading a break in the third set, so I was just trying to get back into the match with every point."

Linette served for the match at 5-4 in the deciding set, but Minnen broke and forced the match into a deciding tiebreak.

Showing nerves of steel, Minnen dominated the tiebreak to score the biggest win of her career.

"I was just thinking let her play every point and don't give any free points, so that worked out," Minnen said of her mindset.

"I'm super happy. It's really unbelievable for me."