Chan sisters to meet in Flipkens/Larsson in doubles final

Top seeds Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chan are one win away from claiming their 11th WTA doubles title as a team.

The Chinese Taipei sisters face fourth-seeded duo Kirsten Flipkens of Belgium and Johanna Larsson of Sweden in tomorrow's Hobart International final.

"They are two experienced players, they have had a lot of good results apart from each other but also together as well. We'll have to prepare for a tough battle," Larsson said.

It is a second Hobart International doubles final for Latisha Chan, with the former world No.1 doubles player finishing runner-up in 2010. Her sister is making her debut in Hobart this week.

Larsson won the Hobart International doubles title in 2015 alongside Kiki Bertens, while this is a first final for Flipkens in her seventh visit to the tournament.

Fourth seeds Kirsten Flipkens/Johanna Larsson are into the #HobartTennis doubles final, beating Dayana Yastremska/Anastasia Potapova 7-5 6-4 in the semifinals tonight





Road to the final

(1) Latisha Chan/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE/TPE)

R1 d Jessica Moore/Monique Adamczak (AUS/AUS) 6-4 7-5

QF d Dalila Jakupovic/Sabrina Santamaria (SLO/USA) W/O

SF d Monica Niculescu/Zhaoxuan Yang (ROU/CHN) 6-3 6-4

(4) Kirsten Flipkens/Johanna Larsson (BEL/SWE)

R1 d Sara Sorribes-Tormo/Lara Arruabarrena (ESP/ESP) 6-4 7-5

QF d Darija Jurak/Desiree Krawczyk (CRO/USA) 6-1 6-4

SF d Anastasia Potapova/Dayana Yastremska (RUS/UKR) 6-4 7-5