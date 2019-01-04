Buzarnescu, Bencic set for first round showdown

Second seed Mihaela Buzarnescu has been dealt a tough first round assignment, drawing Switzerland's Belinda Bencic in the opening round.

The No.24-ranked Buzarnescu, a finalist at last year's tournament, has played former world No.7 Bencic twice previously. They have split results, with Buzarnescu winning their most recent meeting in three sets in 2017.

Bencic, who will partner Roger Federer in the Mastercard Hopman Cup final this weekend, is making her tournament debut.

#HobartTennis fourth quarter:

(5) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Vera Lapko

Qualifier v Dayana Yastremska

Johanna Larsson v (WC) Zoe Hives

Belinda Bencic v (2) Mihaela Buzarnescu — Hobart International (@HobartTennis) January 4, 2019





France's world No.19 Caroline Garcia, a wildcard entry, is the tournament's top seed. She begins her campaign against American Sofia Kenin. Her section of the draw also includes Timea Babos, who rose to world No.1 in doubles in 2018, and former Wimbledon semifinalist Kirsten Flipkens.

#HobartTennis top quarter:

(1) Caroline Garcia v Sofia Kenin

Ana Bogdan v Ons Jabeur

Timea Babos v Viktoria Kuzmova

Qualifier v (7) Kirsten Flipkens — Hobart International (@HobartTennis) January 4, 2019





Fourth seed Maria Sakkari faces a qualifier in her opening match, while 2016 champion Alize Cornet also begins against a qualifier.

#HobartTennis second quarter:

(4) Maria Sakkari v Qualifier

Qualifier v Qualifier

Pauline Parmentier v (WC) Ellen Perez

Qualifier v (6) Alize Cornet — Hobart International (@HobartTennis) January 4, 2019





China's Zhang Shuai, who helped conduct the draw at Hobart's Government House, also faces a qualifier in the first round.

#HobartTennis third quarter:

(8) Alison Van Uytvanck v Alison Riske

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova v Evgeniya Rodina

Wang Yafan v Irina-Camelia Begu

Qualifier v (3) Zhang Shuai — Hobart International (@HobartTennis) January 4, 2019





Qualifying matches begin tomorrow, part of a Free Family Weekend at the Domain Tennis Centre. Fans of all ages can attend for free.

