Aussie Alison Bai celebrating career-best win

Saturday 05 January 2019
HOBART, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 12: Alison Bai of Australia returns a shot as Lizette Cabrera of Australia looks on during their doubles semi finals match againsts Lyudmyla Kichenok of the Ukraine and Makoto Ninomiya of Japan during the 2018 Hobart International at Domain Tennis Centre on January 12, 2018 in Hobart, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Australian Alison Bai could not wipe the smile off her face after scoring a career-best win in Hobart International qualifying today.

The 28-year-old posted her first victory against a top 100-ranked opponent, upsetting world No.93 Anastasia Potapova. Bai, currently ranked No.384, powered to a 6-3 6-2 win in 61-minutes against the 17-year-old Russian.

"I don't really know what happened," Bai laughed.

"I kind of surprised myself today. I went out there and tried to concentrate on what I needed to do. Luckily I played here last year, so I know what the conditions are like."

Admitting her experience helped, Bai still found herself in unfamiliar territory. She had never previously won a match at a WTA International-level tournament. Contrastingly, Potapova reached two WTA finals last season and qualified for the Brisbane International last week.

Bai, who began her 2019 season with a loss in qualifying at an ITF tournament in South Australia last week, had planned to play only doubles in Hobart.

"I thought I may as well support the crew, sign-in and give it a go," Bai said.

Following a number of withdrawals, Bai found herself in the singles qualifying draw.

"Coming here I said to myself, 'look I've got nothing to lose'. I had a bad week last week, now playing a girl in the top 100 who qualified for Brisbane last week, that gives me a lot of confidence," she said.

A more relaxed approach is also having a positive impact on Bai's tennis results.

"I'm just trying to enjoy it more," she admitted. "When you're younger you have a lot of pressure and goals - but now, I'm getting a bit older and just thankful for being able to play."

Bai is now one win away from a WTA singles main draw debut. She faces fellow Australian Olivia Rogowska in tomorrow's final round of qualifying.

"I'll just concentrate on what I need to do and hopefully I can get a win," Bai said.