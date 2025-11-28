Aussies Popyrin and Kasatkina to start 2026 in Brisbane

World class tennis action from 4 to 11 January at the Queensland Tennis Centre

Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster

Australians Alexei Popyrin and Daria Kasatkina will launch their 2026 season at the Brisbane International presented by ANZ at the Queensland Tennis Centre from 4 to 11 January 2026.

The 26-year-old Popyrin joins former world No.1 Daniil Medvedev in the men’s field, while Kasatkina takes her place in the women’s field alongside the likes of world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys and former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina.

Popyrin, who will make his second appearance at the tournament, backed up his 2024 Canadian Masters title run with a quarterfinal appearance at the event in 2025 following wins over Medvedev and Holger Rune, which lifted him into the ATP top 20 for the first time.

He enjoyed a successful clay-court season last year with runs to the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters and in Geneva, before advancing to the fourth round at Roland Garros for the first time.

In her first event on Australian soil since her move to represent Australia, Kasatkina will also begin her season at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

The world No.9 just 12 months ago, Kasatkina – who attained permanent residency in March – is no stranger to Brisbane, having contested the tournament six times, including a run to the quarterfinals two years ago when she fell to Sabalenka.

The tolls of a challenging year saw the 28-year-old wrap up her season early in October, but she still managed to reach the fourth round at the Australian Open– her best finish at the event – and at Roland Garros.

In 2024, she won titles at Ningbo and Eastbourne and reached finals at Seoul, Adelaide, Abu Dhabi and Charleston and played one match as an alternate at the WTA Finals, which she lost to Iga Swiatek.

Don’t miss out on the chance to be part of one of the most exciting tournaments of the year. Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale via Ticketmaster. Prices start at $30.

Purchase an adult ticket for Family Fun Day on Sunday 4 January and add up to four kids tickets to the same session for free, subject to availability.

More players will be announced soon.