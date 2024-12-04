Full field announced: Novak Djokovic headlines stellar Brisbane International line-up

The Brisbane International presented by Evie in 2025 will feature one of the strongest fields the tournament has ever seen including 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic will headline the ATP 250 event alongside defending champion, Grigor Dimitrov (No.10), Holger Rune (No.13) and Frances Tiafoe (No.18).

MORE: Dimitrov, Navarro, Monfils, Korda to play Brisbane International in 2025

Djokovic, who has won 10 Australian Opens and 99 titles to date - third in the Open Era behind Jimmy Connors and Roger Federer - will play the Brisbane International for the first time since 2009, the tournament's inaugural year.

Adding to an impressive men's field are three Australians, Nick Kyrgios (PR 21), Alexei Popyrin (No.24) and Jordan Thompson (No.26) with Sebastian Korda (No.22), Matteo Berrettini (No.34) and Gaël Monfils (No.55) also named in the last few weeks.

RELATED: Italian star Matteo Berrettini to start his summer in Brisbane

MORE: Kyrgios, Popyrin, Thompson, Tomljanovic to lead Aussie contingent

The women's WTA 500 event is equally as impressive with four top-10 players including world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula (No.7), Emma Navarro (No.8) and Daria Kasatkina (No.9).

In total, 11 top-20 players, including former Brisbane International champion, Victoria Azarenka (No.20) will feature.

Djokovic, who is seeking his 100th title, is excited to return to Brisbane after competing at the first ever Brisbane International.

"I'm excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena," Djokovic said.

"I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember."

Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said it is going to be a terrific summer of tennis in Brisbane.

"We are thrilled to have Novak headlining the Brisbane International 2025 along with world No.1 Aryna Sabalenka," Pearson said.

MORE: Sabalenka, Pegula, Rune and Tiafoe confirmed for Brisbane

"This is by far the strongest field the tournament has seen with 15 of the top-20 men and women players confirmed.

"Add to this multiple highly ranked Australians to inspire the next generation of tennis fans and the event will be huge.

"We thought that it would be hard to top last year's line-up but here we are with an even stronger field.

"I cannot wait for the tournament to get underway and for all the fans to experience the world's best right here in Brisbane."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the addition of global superstar Novak Djokovic to the line-up was a win for Brisbane.

"The organisers of the Brisbane International have aced the line-up for this summer's tournament, which will be one of the hottest tickets in town," Cr Schrinner said.

"Fans can watch the world's best tennis stars live and then relive all the action after the match with their friends and family at our vibrant lifestyle precincts.

"As Australia's lifestyle capital, we're proud to support this outstanding event and look forward to welcoming excited fans to Brisbane this summer."

Brisbane International 2025 official field

ATP 250 - includes world rankings:

Novak Djokovic - No.7

Grigor Dimitrov - No.10

Holger Rune - No.13

Frances Tiafoe - No.18

Nick Kyrgios - PR* No.21

Sebastian Korda - No.22

Alejandro Tabilo - No.23

Alexei Popyrin - No.24

Jordan Thompson - No.26

Sebastián Báez - No.27

Jiri Lehecka - No.28

Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard - No.31

Reilly Opelka - PR No.33

Matteo Berrettini - No.34

Nicolás Jarry - No.35

Matteo Arnaldi - No.37

Alex Michelsen - No.41

Marcos Giron - No.46

Mariano Navone - No.47

Jakub Menšík - No.48

David Goffin - No.52

Gaël Monfils - No.55

WTA 500 - includes world rankings:

Aryna Sabalenka - No.1

Jessica Pegula - No.7

Emma Navarro - No.8

Daria Kasatkina - No.9

Paula Badosa - No.12

Diana Shnaider - No.13

Anna Kalinskaya - No.14

Jelena Ostapenko - No.15

Mirra Andreeva - No.16

Marta Kostyuk - No.18

Victoria Azarenka - No.20

Magdalena Frech - No.25

Linda Noskova - No.26

Liudmila Samsonova- No.27

Ekaterina Alexandrova - No.28

Yulia Putintseva - No.29

Dayana Yastremska - No.33

Anastasia Potapova - No.35

Xinyu Wang - No.37

Magda Linette - No.38

Ons Jabeur - No.42

Rebecca Sramkova - No.43

Elina Avanesyan - No.44

Marie Bouzkova - No.45

Peyton Stearns - No.47

Yue Yuan - No.49

Viktoriya Tomova - No.54

Moyuka Uchijima - No.56

Anhelina Kalinina - No.57

Renata Zarazua - No.58

Kamilla Rakhimova - No.63

Yafan Wang - No.64

Ashlyn Krueger - No.65

Mccartney Kessler - No.67

Cristina Bucsa - No.71

Anna Blinkova - No.75

Veronika Kudermetova - No.76

Arantxa Rus - No.80

(WC) Ajla Tomljanovic - No.108

*PR = protected ranking

Adult ticket prices start from $30 and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $60.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.

Premium Experiences at the tournament are on sale through Ticketmaster and the Premium Experiences Team.