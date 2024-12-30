Kyrgios/Djokovic put on a show in triumphant doubles debut

Monday 30 December 2024
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 30: Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios talk during the Men's Doubles match against Andreas Mies and Alexander Erler during day two of the 2025 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on December 30, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Having missed the best part of two years due to wrist and knee injuries, Nick Kyrgios made a successful return to the tour alongside 24-time Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic in the pair's doubles debut at the Brisbane International on Tuesday night.

The duo had a packed Pat Rafter Arena crowd heaving on the way to an entertaining 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 10-8 win over regular doubles pair Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany.

"It was awesome ... packed house, amazing atmosphere," Djokovic said. "Great to be back ... [Nick] said the other day that it should be a pleasure to play with him. It is, it is a pleasure.

"I'm glad to share the court with him on his comeback. I haven't played that many doubles matches in my life, particularly in the past five years, so whatever Nick was saying I was following actually."

Kyrgios denied he was the captain of the scratch pairing, despite being the only one of the two to have landed a Grand Slam doubles trophy - alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2022 Australian Open - and with four doubles trophies to his partner's one.

"Not at all. I was actually surprised that he doubted himself a little bit in some moments," Kyrgios said. "I was like, 'Brother, you're the greatest of all time, go for it, do what you want to do'.

"For me, I was just looking around, all the fans at this beautiful stadium. I know that this comeback, this injury has been brutal for me. I wasn't taking this for granted... I was just looking around and soaking in the energy. We promised we'd do this one time before either he goes or I go."

The win set a clash against top seeds Nikola Mektic of Croatia and New Zealander Michael Venus.

> BUY NOW: Tickets for Brisbane International 2025