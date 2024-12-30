Kyrgios/Djokovic put on a show in triumphant doubles debut

Having missed the best part of two years due to wrist and knee injuries, Nick Kyrgios made a successful return to the tour alongside 24-time Grand Slam singles champion Novak Djokovic in the pair's doubles debut at the Brisbane International on Tuesday night.

The duo had a packed Pat Rafter Arena crowd heaving on the way to an entertaining 6-4 6-7 (4-7) 10-8 win over regular doubles pair Alexander Erler of Austria and Andreas Mies of Germany.

"It was awesome ... packed house, amazing atmosphere," Djokovic said. "Great to be back ... [Nick] said the other day that it should be a pleasure to play with him. It is, it is a pleasure.

"I'm glad to share the court with him on his comeback. I haven't played that many doubles matches in my life, particularly in the past five years, so whatever Nick was saying I was following actually."





Kyrgios denied he was the captain of the scratch pairing, despite being the only one of the two to have landed a Grand Slam doubles trophy - alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis at the 2022 Australian Open - and with four doubles trophies to his partner's one.

"Not at all. I was actually surprised that he doubted himself a little bit in some moments," Kyrgios said. "I was like, 'Brother, you're the greatest of all time, go for it, do what you want to do'.

"For me, I was just looking around, all the fans at this beautiful stadium. I know that this comeback, this injury has been brutal for me. I wasn't taking this for granted... I was just looking around and soaking in the energy. We promised we'd do this one time before either he goes or I go."

The win set a clash against top seeds Nikola Mektic of Croatia and New Zealander Michael Venus.

