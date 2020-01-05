Barty to donate Brisbane prize money to bushfire relief

Sunday 05 January 2020
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 05: Ashleigh Barty of Australia speaks to media ahead of the 2020 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 05, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

As the devastation of Australia's bushfire crisis takes its toll, tennis players from across the globe are joining the swell of support with the Brisbane International's top seed Ashleigh Barty on Sunday announcing her contribution.

The world No.1-ranked Queenslander said she would donate her entire Brisbane International 2020 prize money to the Red Cross Fire appeal, which if she won the event would be $A382,000.

After donating more than $30,000 late last year to the RSPCA to help wildlife affected by the national disaster, Barty said she wanted to dig deep again for families who have been left devastated by bushfires.

"Wildlife has been lost but it has also affected lives and homes so I have been sitting down and thinking with my team and family on ways we can help," Barty said in Brisbane on Sunday.

"There have been really great initiatives from cricketers, tennis players, golfers, soccer players all over the country trying to help out.

"We have come to the decision any of my prize money here in Brisbane will be donated to the (Australian) Red Cross to go towards the families and homes affected."

Tennis Australia has already committed a $100 donation for every ace served at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney.







Now I better go work on my leftie serve 🤗
Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova)
January 5, 2020

















A large section of the tennis family, including the Brisbane International, has also joined forces to intensify the fundraising effort.

Tennis Australia is also working to further mobilise the international tennis community - the players, the WTA and ATP and other tennis bodies and events - to try and reach and surpass the target of $100 per ace at all events in January.

Click here if you would like to donate to Aces for Bushfire Relief.

 

