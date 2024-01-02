Pliskova, Osaka showdown headlines day four at Brisbane International

Two former world No.1s will go head-to-head on day four of Brisbane International 2024.

Karolina Pliskova, a three-time champion at the tournament, meets Naomi Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam winner, in the opening match of the day session (from 11am) at Pat Rafter Arena.

Alongside the impressive credentials these competitors possess, there's also an element of intrigue as they target comebacks in the new season.

After a wrist injury ended Pliskova's 2023 season prematurely, the big-serving Czech is contesting her first competitive match since September.

Meanwhile, Osaka is still in the early stages of her own return from maternity leave. The 26-year-old Japanese superstar became a mother in July 2023 and played her comeback match on Monday.

"I think my next match will be a really good test," Osaka said. "I've played her a couple of times. She's such a tough opponent."

The last of their five previous meetings was at the Brisbane International four years ago, when Pliskova saved a match point in a thrilling semifinal battle.

That result tipped their head-to-head record, which was tied at the time, into Pliskova's favour.

World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka and Australian Alexei Popyrin also feature during the Pat Rafter Arena day session.

The evening session at Pat Rafter Arena sees world No.4 Elena Rybakina and world No.8 Holger Rune in second-round action.

An exciting line-up also includes Aussie favourites Daria Saville and James Duckworth in singles action, as well as Grand Slam champions Jelena Ostapenko and Sloane Stephens on Show Court 1.

Fans visiting the Queensland Tennis Centre will also be able to undergo free skin cancer checks. This is an initiative to honour the late Anthony Richardson, a beloved Queensland coach who passed away with melanoma last summer.