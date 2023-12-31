Azarenka: In a happy, and influential, place

When the time comes for Victoria Azarenka to consider her tennis legacy, Australia is certain to feature prominently.

In 2005, she lifted her first Grand Slam trophy as the Australian Open girls' champion. Azarenka replicated that triumph with back-to-back Australian Open women's singles titles in 2012 and 2013.

Within that period, she also became the first player from her nation to rise to world No.1 in the singles rankings.

The Brisbane International is an equally significant chapter in Azarenka's career.

As the No.2 seed in 2009, Azarenka defeated Marion Bartoli in the final to become the inaugural women's champion. Seven years on, then unseeded, Azarenka surrendered only 17 games in five straight-sets match wins (including over No.2 seed Angelique Kerber in the final) to lift the 2016 trophy.

"It's always been a great event. I feel like people really, really appreciate tennis here. Really come (and) support," a smiling Azarenka told media ahead of her 2024 campaign. "My last time here was for a Fed Cup tie. It was (an) amazing atmosphere. Always have good memories coming here."

The 21-time WTA singles titlist returns to the Queensland capital knowing that Australia continues to bring out her best tennis.

At Australian Open 2023, Azarenka defeated 2020 champion Sofia Kenin, as well as top-20 ranked Americans Madison Keys and Jessica Pegula (among others) to reach her first semifinal at Melbourne Park in a decade.

"Since I was a junior here, I kind of felt a good energy. I really love the crowd here (in Australia). I think the courts and the balls, they fit my game pretty well," noted Azarenka, who also relishes the fresh start of a new season.

"I think it's more fresh after the preseason where you kind of have more of an exciting mindset rather than end of the year where you're sometimes maybe a little bit beat down," she commented.

"After being at home and having some good time at home with family, I feel excited to come back and play."

At age 34 and almost two decades since she completed her first full year on tour, Azarenka's ability to balance her busy family life with the demands of competing at the highest level has become another remarkable element of her tennis career.

Azarenka has added five titles (one in singles, four in doubles) to her impressive record since the 2016 birth of her son, Leo and is proud to be among the many mothers now competing on the WTA Tour.

"I'm very excited to see players are coming back," the world No.22 commented of a group that includes Naomi Osaka in Brisbane this week.

"I've said it few years ago already. I think we broke the stereotype that you be an athlete and have family. This definitely has been broken. It's actually evolved more and more.

"The testament of that is how many players are feeling comfortable and confident coming back and continue being on tour."

Azarenka identifies an opportunity to build on that progress.

"I believe that we still have a lot more growth to do in that space to continue to push forward being a women's leading sport, how we can make our athletes feel more secure, more comfortable at all levels, not just top level, but also lower levels where they have that stability, financial security to keep coming back," she pointed out.

"I think we have an opportunity to do that in women's sports like maybe not before. I hope we put the right resources into that."

While noting she's "not the type of person to pay myself on the shoulder", Azarenka clearly senses a role model responsibility that extends beyond the court.

"For me what's important is, I always kind of look back to legends before my time, like Billie Jean King who fought for a better future for us," she said.

"I believe I would love to have not necessarily the legacy, but I love to take that part of my journey and to dedicate my time, influence, or opportunity to better the tour for others. I believe that's just my passion to do, as well."

For now, however, Azarenka is excited to launch a new season in Brisbane, where she'll face world No.76 Anna Kalinskaya in her opening match.

"I think the crowd will show up. I think that's what we are here for, to play in front of fans, put a little bit of a show," she smiled.

"I mean, that's why I practise so hard. I still love to compete ... that feeling of going on the court in front of the crowd is what motivates me to keep going."

