Azarenka charges into Brisbane International quarterfinals

Victoria Azarenka boasts one of the most dominant records in Brisbane International history.

She has scored 17 singles wins at the tournament, with 15 of them achieved in straight-sets.

The latest of these was a 7-5 6-2 dismissal of Frenchwoman Clara Burel in third-round action today at the Queensland Tennis Centre.

The two-time Australian Open champion made an imposing start in her first career meeting against the world No.56, racing to a 4-1 lead.

The 34-year-old's comfort at Pat Rafter Arena, where she has previously clinched two Brisbane International titles, was evident early against the 23-year-old Burel, who was making her centre-court debut.

Burel did manage to snare the break back after settling into the match, however Azarenka's experience and grit under pressure showed in the final stages of a tight opening set.

With the momentum in her favour, Azarenka capitalised. She raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set and maintained that advantage to close out victory in 92 minutes.

"It was a very competitive match, but I felt that whenever I needed, I was able to step up my game," Azarenka said.

"I think (Burel) played really well, so I have to give her credit. She was changing up the game and passing me so well."

This propels world No.23 Azarenka into the Brisbane quarterfinals for the fifth time from her six appearances at the WTA 500 tournament.

Azarenka next faces third seed Jelena Ostapenko, who eliminated former world No.1 and three-time Brisbane International champion Karolina Pliskova in the third round.

It continues an impressive tournament debut for the world No.12.

"It was a very tough match," Ostapenko said following her 6-2 4-6 6-3 triumph against Pliskova.

"It was very, very humid. At some point I had very low energy, but I'm a fighter and I was fighting until the very last point and I'm really happy that I managed to win."

