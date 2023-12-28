Rafael Nadal to hit Queen Street Mall in Brisbane

To celebrate the return of the Brisbane International this summer, Rafael Nadal is taking part in a special event in the city on Friday.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion will make an appearance at Queen Street Mall stage at 10am, providing fans with the chance to see him up close and personal ahead of his opening-round match.

Nadal will be joined by Tournament Director Cameron Pearson for a Q&A session and also sign tennis balls for some lucky fans.

There will also be an opportunity for fans to get a photo with the Brisbane International trophies, while young kids can pick up a racquet and have some fun on pop-up Hot Shots Tennis courts.

Nadal is one of the marquee players in a stellar line-up at this year's Brisbane International, which is being staged for the first time since 2020.

The 2024 field includes 10 Grand Slam singles champions, six former world No.1s and 10 current top-20 players across the men's and women's events.

The qualifying competition begins on Friday, with main-draw action from 31 December.

