Nadal greets thousands of fans at Brisbane's Queen Street Mall

Thousands of fans lined Queen Street Mall this morning to welcome Rafael Nadal to Brisbane.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion made a special appearance in the city centre, where he took part in a Q&A session to talk about his return after an almost one-year absence.

"I am feeling good. I can't complain," Nadal shared with an excited crowd.

"I'm feeling much better today than what I expected a month ago."

The 37-year-old Spanish superstar was grateful - and a little overwhelmed - by the large and vocal crowed.

"I think in the moments that things are not going well, of course the support of the people helps to keep going," Nadal said.

"I feel very fortunate that I have been very well supported all around and Australia has always been a very special place for me.

"(I've had) unforgettable moments that I spent here and I'm looking forward for another year here."

Nadal is a wildcard entry at this week's Brisbane International, which marks his first competitive appearance since a hip injury derailed his Australian Open 2023 campaign.

> READ: Rafael Nadal all smiles as he arrives at Brisbane International

"Of course, when you are not on the court, you miss a few things," said the former world No.1, who also spent time signing autographs during his appearance.

"At the end of the day this is something that I did for almost all my life. So, when you are not able to compete, of course you miss the competition, you miss the fans, you miss playing in the best stadiums, going out and seeing the court full.

"What I missed the most was probably the feeling that you are ready to compete, that you feel ready to enjoy and to go for it."

Main-draw action at the Brisbane International begins on 31 December.

> BUY NOW: Tickets for Brisbane International 2024