Nadal declares he is "ready to compete" at Brisbane International

If fans hoping to see Rafael Nadal in action during the Australian summer haven't bought tickets yet, we suggest you do so promptly.

Speaking to media at the Brisbane International today, the 22-time Grand Slam champion reiterated that this will "probably" be his final year on tour.

"The problem about saying that it's going to be my last season is I can't predict what's going on 100 per cent in the future. That's why I say probably," Nadal explained.

"It's obvious that it's a high percentage that this is going to be my last time playing here in Australia.

"But if I am here next year, don't tell me, 'You said (this is) going to be your last season', because I didn't say it," he added with a smile.

Nadal admitted he "went through a lot to be back on a tennis court", so was trying to avoid thoughts of retirement just yet.

"I can't predict how (I'm) going to be in the next six months," said the former world No.1.

"I can't predict if my body will allow me to enjoy tennis as much as I enjoyed the past 20 years. I don't know if my body will allow me to be competitive. I mean, not in a way to win the most important events, but (in) the way that makes me happy, feel myself competitive to go on court and to feel that I can compete against anyone."

Many of Nadal's peers, including world No.8 Holger Rune and long-time rival Andy Murray, have been impressed following hit-outs with the Spanish superstar at the Queensland Tennis Centre this week.

"I mean, if you ask my colleagues how I feel, they will not come here and say, 'Rafa is playing like disaster'," Nadal said.

"I feel what they said (does) have not much value because, of course, you ask me how they're playing, I will say they're playing great too. You will not talk negative things about colleagues."

Yet after almost a year on the sidelines with a hip injury, the 37-year-old is feeling somewhat optimistic.

"In a realistic world, I'm happy the way that I am practising," Nadal said. "Of course, I don't have the expectations that I used to have in the past, especially for the beginning.

"It's (been) one year. It's surgery. It's not a long period of time practising at a decent level. For me, is a little bit unpredictable how things (are) going to be.

"Competing is different than practising. But in terms of practising with the guys here, I am quite happy because I am able to feel competitive against the players that I played.

"That's a lot for me because I (didn't) know one month ago if I would have the chance to come here or feel myself enjoying the practices.

"I feel ready to compete. Then what can happen in the competition, I can't know. I don't know."

Nadal faces a big test in his comeback match, pitted against former world No.3 Dominic Thiem.

Thiem, the US Open 2020 champion, earned his place in the draw through qualifying.

