Nadal all smiles as he arrives at Brisbane International

Rafael Nadal couldn't wipe the smile off his face as he arrived at the Queensland Tennis Centre today.

The Spanish superstar, who landed in Australia late on Wednesday evening, is preparing to contest his first tournament in almost 12 months.

"(I'm) happy to be back on the tour and happy to be here in Brisbane after a few years," Nadal told brisbaneinternational.com.au.

After a hip injury curtailed his 2023 season, Nadal's ranking has dipped to world No.672.

The former world No.1 will make his comeback as a wildcard at this week's ATP 250 tournament in Brisbane, where he'll be unseeded at a tour-level event for the first time since Auckland in January 2005.

Nadal practised at Show Court Two this afternoon and is scheduled to hit with world No.8 Holger Rune at Pat Rafter Arena later this evening.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion's last appearance in Brisbane was in 2017, when he progressed to the quarterfinals.

Nadal is set to make a special appearance at Queen Street Mall stage at 10am tomorrow, providing fans with the chance to see him up close and personal ahead of his opening-round match.

Nadal will be joined by Tournament Director Cameron Pearson for a Q&A session and also sign tennis balls for some lucky fans.

Main-draw action at the Brisbane International begins on 31 December.

