Osaka, Murray, Azarenka, Rune and Dimitrov confirmed for Brisbane International 2024

Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray, Victoria Azarenka, world No.10 Holger Rune and world No.14 Grigor Dimitrov are set to start the 2024 tennis season at the Brisbane International.

Former world No.1 Osaka, who recently became a mum, will make her return to professional tennis in Queensland.

"I am really excited about getting back out on court and competing. I always love starting my season in Brisbane and can't wait to return," said Osaka, who made back-to-back semifinal appearances at the Brisbane International in 2019 and 2020.

"The Brisbane International is such a great tournament and will set me up for a brilliant comeback this summer."

Two-time Australian Open champion Azarenka joins Osaka in the women's WTA 500 tournament, which has increased in size to 48 main-draw players.

World No.22 Azarenka boasts an impressive 15-2 win-loss record at the Brisbane International, winning the title in 2009 and 2016.

Former world No.1 and three-time Grand Slam champion Murray will feature in the men's ATP 250 field, alongside eight-time ATP singles winner and Brisbane International 2017 champion Dimitrov.

Rune, a rising star on the men's tour, is playing in Brisbane for the first time.

"It's great to see the Brisbane International back and I am really looking forward to returning to Queensland this summer," Murray said.

"I have great memories of winning the title in 2012 and 2013 and I would love to lift the trophy again for a third time in Brisbane."

A record $3.1 million in prize money is on offer when the combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournament returns to the Queensland Tennis Centre from 31 December to 7 January.

"We are really excited to welcome Naomi Osaka, Andy Murray, Victoria Azarenka, Holger Rune and Grigor Dimitrov to Brisbane in 2024 and know the atmosphere of watching these top players will be thrilling this summer," Brisbane International Tournament Director Cam Pearson said.

"Victoria, Andy and Grigor are all past Brisbane International champions, so to have them confirmed this early shows their commitment to the tournament and how much players love coming back to Queensland.

"We are also thrilled to have one of the world's best young players, Holger Rune, confirmed for the Brisbane International. The 20-year-old has had an incredible year, reaching world No.4 in August and next week has his eyes set on winning the 2023 ATP Finals, under new coach Boris Becker.

"Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale now and we encourage fans to secure their tickets early to avoid missing out on all the action!"

Queensland Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the first serve of players announced for the Brisbane International was exciting for tennis fans.

"It's terrific that we are already seeing some of the biggest names in world tennis committing to the Brisbane International for its much-anticipated return to Australia's summer of tennis.

"We know players love coming to Brisbane and playing at Pat Rafter Arena as much as the fans love supporting this blockbuster event.

"The Brisbane International also serves up a win for our local accommodation providers and tourism and hospitality operators with more than 5000 out-of-state visitors expected to contribute $10 million to the visitor economy."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said residents will be thrilled with the heavy hitters on show at the upcoming event.

"Brisbane is Australia's new sporting capital and each time we host these incredible world-renowned players, that reputation cements further," Cr Schrinner said.

"The tournament atmosphere that these stars generate promises a hugely successful sporting event for tennis fans as Brisbane International continues Australia's exciting summer of tennis.

"Over the eight days of action, the tournament is set to deliver millions of dollars in economic support to Brisbane businesses through visitation to our vibrant and world-class entertainment precincts, hotels and tourism vendors."

Fans will be able to see 180 of the world's best players over 14 sessions (day and night) during the first week of January.

Adult ticket prices start from $25, and a family pass (two adults and two children) starts from $58. Kids go free on ground passes for the first two days of the tournament.

Tickets for the Brisbane International are on sale through Ticketmaster.