Quotes of the day: stars meet the media in Brisbane

There's a common theme as the world's top players launch their new seasons at the Brisbane International - all of them are excited to be back.

For some, there's the opportunity to build on recent career breakthroughs; others are making their long-awaited returns to the tour. For Australian players, there's the thrill of competing before a beloved home crowd.

Here's what some of the stars of Brisbane International 2024 had to say ahead of their highly anticipated main-draw campaigns. ...

"Becoming a mum changed my mindset a lot. I think I'm a lot more open-minded, a lot more patient. But, also, I feel a lot stronger. I don't know physically, but I think Shai definitely helped me with the way I view things. I'm excited to be back. I haven't worn headphones around the site since I've been back, so I think that's character development."

- Naomi Osaka, who'll play her first tournament since the birth of baby daughter Shai in July last year, on her changed perspective since becoming a mother.

"It's a big privilege to be the first seed here (and) surrounded by many good players. First of all, (it's) great to see Rafa back. I had a practise with him the first day here. It's cool to have him in the tournament, (and I am) playing doubles with (Andy) Murray. It's very nice. I'm just looking forward to it. Hopefully I can start the season great, start to build on something."

- Holger Rune, the No.1 seed in the men's singles draw, is honoured to lead a star-studded field in Brisbane.

"The draw is really tough here in Brisbane. I think it's a good preparation going to the Grand Slam (at the Australian Open), having these really tough matches. It's really good preparation."

- Aryna Sabalenka, who claimed her maiden Grand Slam at Australian Open 2023, who is one of nine Grand Slam champions in Brisbane International singles action.

"It will be a good match. Grigor had a brilliant season last season. Played against him at the US Open. He won comfortably. (I) need to play really well, certainly much better than there, if I want to get through it. (There are) a lot of interesting first-round matches. I think everyone is excited for Rafa (Nadal) and Naomi (Osaka) to come back and play. It's a good start for the tournament I think."

- Two-time Brisbane International singles champion Andy Murray on facing Grigor Dimitrov, the 2017 champion, in the 2024 first round.

"I feel Australia in general, the people really love sports and follow. Tennis is a huge culture in Australia. Definitely a beautiful place to be. Yeah, I think the crowd will show up. I think that's what we are here for, to play in front of fans, put a little bit of a show. I mean, that's why I practise so hard. I still love to compete. I don't love the travel or going from tournament to tournament, but I do love to compete, that feeling of going on the court in front of the crowd is what motivates me to keep going."

- Australia brings out the best in Victoria Azarenka, a two-time champion of the Brisbane International and Australian Open.

"Last year was really cool for me because this was my first big stage that I got to play on, here in Australia. We kind of joked about it with my team and my family that I was bigger in Australia than in the US at the start of my career. I really love the fans here. The atmosphere at the tournaments is really, really cool and special. I'm hoping to get some more of that this year."

- A smiling Ben Shelton, on becoming a fan favourite after his quarterfinal breakthrough at Australian Open 2023.

"The culture that we've built, the culture we have in Australia now with the men's tennis doing so well, also the women's tennis doing so well, I think it just goes to show that I think the tennis here, the set-up that we have here in Australia, is amazing for juniors and coming-up players. We've got three different matches where Aussies are playing each other in the men's main draw. That's a symptom of there being just a lot of Aussie players. It's not that easy. We wish we would play other players, not just each other, but it's going to be fun."

- Alexei Popyrin is embracing the positives as he prepares to face Chris O'Connell in the first round.

"(There are) so many memories. I was here when the tournament was in its first year. I think I actually was able to play on Pat Rafter Arena like in between the night matches in the little Hot Shots (group). I think I was 11 years old ... Just watching so many great matches over the years. Then getting to play in 2019 I had my first top 10 win (over Daria Kasatkina). That was really special, a moment I'll never, ever forget."

- Queenslander Kim Birrell, who trains at the Queensland Tennis Centre when not on tour, cherishes her many memories of the Brisbane International.

"I think with the amount of Australians in the draw, not having to play an Aussie is nice. I kind of hoped to play anyone but that, but I guess I got my wish. What better way to start the year, than playing against the No. 1 seed?"

- Max Purcell is taking a positive approach to his first-round meeting with No.1 seed Holger Rune.

"I've had some great memories playing here. I qualified a few years back here, then won my first round, played Angie Kerber on this court. It was a very close match. That's when I felt like, 'Oh, my God, I'm pretty good, I can do this'."

- Australia's Daria Saville can't wait to make her Brisbane International return.

"That's the silver lining, the happy thing about being from Australia. You get to play (the start of the season) at home ... The support's always massive here. There's no buzz and energy quite like playing in front of your home fans. I'm looking forward to getting out there and experiencing that again."

- Thanasi Kokkinakis, preparing for a first-round meeting with fellow Australian Rinky Hijikata, is excited to compete before home fans.

