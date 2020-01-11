Osaka, Pliskova, Kvitova and Keys vie for final

Naomi Osaka is trying not to become swept up in the hype of winning streaks anymore after having her heart broken last year.

The Japanese dual major champion won through to a Brisbane International semi-final showdown with Karolina Pliskova on Friday to put her on a 14-match unbeaten run and a 10-match streak in Australia, following her second Grand Slam title at Melbourne Park last January.

Osaka was not in Brisbane with any win streak in mind.

As the 22-year-old and new coach Wim Fissette agreed, they were only here with a trophy on the radar.

"I don't really think too much about like the win thing, because there was a streak last year that I was really like intent on and then when I lost it, it was just really devastating," Osaka said.

"So, honestly, I'm just focused on the things that I can control right now."



Semi-final Saturday is all scheduled ➡️

1230pm doubles

Kichenok/Yang vs. Friday night winners

Not before 2pm

Kvitova vs. Keys

Followed by

Osaka vs. Pliskova

Tix 🎟

#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/BriRdgDHbl

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 10, 2020

The obvious broken streak, which could have heaped pain on Osaka came with her third-round defeat at last year's French Open in Paris.

It came after back-to-back Grand Slam victories at the US and Australian Opens.

"No, it was the, something about if I win the first set or something then I don't lose the match. That one broke my heart," Osaka laughed.

"Su-Wei, why'd she have to do me like that?"

Osaka had 63 straight wins after winning the first set before her loss against Hsieh Su-Wei in Miami last March.

She has split four meetings with the next player tasked with ending her current run, Pliskova.



1️⃣0️⃣ match wins in a row for @naomiosaka in 🇦🇺

The defending @AustralianOpen champ has won her way into the #BrisbaneTennis SFs

More 📝

pic.twitter.com/JD00otqQdg

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 10, 2020



The defending champ survives.@KaPliskova is made to work hard by American Alison Riske, but advances 7-6(6) 6-3 to book the final spot in our last four #BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/n8qh0rTAuC

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 10, 2020

The Czech defending champion impressed in a straight-sets victory over unseeded Americanon Friday night and will remember well her three-set defeat to Osaka in last year's Australian Open semi-finals.

"Look it was 4-6 in the third, which is a good match, which could go both ways," she said of their Melbourne match.

"She's always challenging to play, some great serves and it's going to be a great match."

In the first women's singles semi-final on Saturday, fifth seed Petra Kvitova will take on US No.8 seed Madison Keys for the seventh time.

It is the first time four seeds have reached the Brisbane semi-finals since 2014.



Petra powers through!@Petra_Kvitova is fine form, taking out Jen Brady 6-4 6-2 in just one hour, 19 minutes.

Next up: Madison Keys. They're tied 3-3 head-to-head, last meeting in 2016.#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/fQU8eqEfYm

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 10, 2020

Following her straight-sets win overon Friday, Kvitova shared a nostalgic omen about her title run on Pat Rafter Arena nine years ago.

She went go on to win her first Wimbledon title and the WTA Finals later that year.

"Winning in 2011, that was a great one," the Czech said. "It was a key for bigger success, which I had in my career, so, yeah, definitely it's a great place to be."

Keys and Kvitova are split three wins apiece but have not squared off in more than three years.



.@Madison_Keys steamrolls compatriot Danielle Collins for a place in the semi-finals.

Read the match report:

class="link" href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrisbaneTennis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw" target="_blank">#BrisbaneTennis pic.twitter.com/d315WutrKJ

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 10, 2020

The American had few hassles as she dismissed compatrioton Friday and knew what to expect against Kvitova.

"Petra is Petra. Great serve, great forehand," Keys said.

"It seems like every year she comes out and she's gotten something else in her game a little bit better and it just makes her even tougher to play."

In the opening match of the day, top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova will take on the unseeded Lyudmyla Kichenok and Zhaoxuan Yang for the chance to meet Queensland's Ashleigh Barty and Kiki Bertens in tomorrow's women's doubles final.