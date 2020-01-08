Day 3 Preview: Stosur eyes first Brisbane quarter-final

Sam Stosur will gun for a maiden quarter-final appearance at her home tournament on Wednesday when she meets the heavy-striking eighth seed Madison Keys at the Brisbane International.

Fresh from her first win in nearly five years over fellow Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber in the opening round, Stosur will carry an unbeaten record into her clash with the 24-year-old American.

The 35-year-old Stosur is yet to reach the last eight in Brisbane in nine prior showings but has not lost to Keys in three previous matches.

"We played Miami last year. I got the win there in three sets, which was a good one for me," Stosur said.

"She's obviously a big hitter of the ball, big server, big forehand, and really plays aggressive tennis.





"Sam's always tough, I think she's beat me every time we've played."

Madison Keys on her next round against @bambamsam30 pic.twitter.com/P8kir0rsBm

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 7, 2020

"So you know on her that if you drop the ball short early the rally is more than likely over.

"So you've got to be looking at being smart with where you want to hit, keep good depth, still play your game but know that you know what's coming from the other end."

Keys had little worry seeing off Czech qualifier Marie Bouzkova in her first-round match on Monday.

But against the variety and experience of Stosur, Keys was aware of what she needed to do to find a way past an opponent she had never beaten before.

VIEW FULL ORDER OF PLAY

"Sam's always tough," Keys said. "It's ... hard to play someone who is going to be playing at home and have the crowd and all that have.

"She has a great kick serve and a great forehand and she uses it really well.

"She had to have played well to beat Angie yesterday.

"That's not an easy first round. But, yeah, I'm looking forward to it and hopefully get a win for once."

Keys' compatriot Danielle Collins proved the biggest surprise of last year's Australian Open when she reached the semi-finals on a run, which included wins over seeds Julia Goerges, Caroline Garcia and Kerber.

On Monday, the 26-year-old found further success on Australian hard courts when she dismissed former Brisbane champion and No.4 seed Elina Svitolina in the opening round.

Collins faces the equally fiesty Kazakh qualifier Yulia Putintseva for a place in the quarter-finals.





Our @WTA singles 2R is set! Some blockbuster battles await...

1. Barty-Brady

5. Kvitova-Samsonova

Collins-Putintseva

8. Keys-Stosur

6. Bertens-Kontaveit

3. Osaka-Kenin

Riske-Strycova

2. Ka. Pliskova-Tomljanovic#BrisbaneTennis #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/MROp6OHl43

- #BrisbaneTennis (@BrisbaneTennis)

target="_blank">January 7, 2020

Putintseva had fallen toin the opening round in Brisbane the past two years but claimed her first main-draw victory on Monday over last year's semi-finalist

A quarter-finalist at the 2011 Brisbane International, Czech Barbora Strycova made her return to the tournament for the first time this season in eight years.

After extending her unbeaten record to 3-0 against British No.7 seed Johanna Konta in the first round on Monday, the 33-year-old faces American world No.19 Alison Riske in the second round.

In 2019, Riske stunned world No.1 Ashleigh Barty to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals, while Strycova went one better, reaching her maiden Grand Slam semi-final at the All England Club. Strycova claimed both prior showdowns with the 29-year-old.

Barty will return to the doubles court alongside Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens on Wednesday for the pair's second-round clash with No.2 seeds Nicole Melichar, of the United States, and Yifan Xu, of China.

Barty is one of four Australian women in doubles action on Wednesday with wildcards Priscilla Hon and Storm Sanders facing top seeds Su-Wei Hsieh and Strycova and Ajla Tomljanovic teaming with Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic against Czech-Croatian pair, Pliskova and Vekic.