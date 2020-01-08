Barty/Bertens down No.2 seeds for semi-final berth

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 08: Ashleigh Barty of Australia and Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands share a laugh in their doubles match against Nicole Melichar of the USA and Yifan Xu of China during day three of the 2020 Brisbane International at Pat Rafter Arena on January 08, 2020 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Ashleigh Barty and Kiki Bertens will play for a place in the Brisbane International women's doubles final following a straight-sets dismissal of No.2 seed Nicole Melichar and Yifan Xu on Wednesday.

The unseeded Australian-Dutch duo needed just 51 minutes to post a 6-3 6-2 result over the American-Chinese pairing.

Barty/Bertens were far more effective on serve, dropping just three points on first serves and three on second serves and they never faced a break point.

The win guaranteed an Australian would feature in the women's doubles final after Ajla Tomljanovic and Frenchwoman Kristina Mladenovic beat the unseeded Czech-Croatian duo, Karolina Pliskova and Donna Vekic, 6-2 6-4.



Mladenovic beat both Barty and Tomljanovic in singles in last year's Fed Cup final and Barty in the decisive doubles.

Mladenovic/Tomljanovic were better on the big points, saving five of six break points and converting all four opportunities they earned.

There is still a chance of two more Australians remaining in the hunt for the women's doubles trophy with wildcards Priscilla Hon and Storm Sanders due to take on top-seeded Chinese Taipei-Czech pair, Su-Wei Hsieh and Barbora Strycova, for a quarter-final berth on Wednesday afternoon.

In women's singles on Wednesday, Americans Alison Riske and Danielle Collins booked quarter-final places with their respective straight-sets victories.

Riske defeated Strycova 6-3 6-4, while Collins blasted Kazkah qualifier Yulia Putintseva off the court, hitting 34 winners to one in a 6-1 6-0 drubbing.