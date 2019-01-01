Trophy queen Kvitova begins the hunt

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is looking to maintain the momentum she built in 2018 with a second title run at the Brisbane International.

Kvitova won a tour-leading five tournaments in Birmingham, Madrid, Prague, Doha, and St Petersburg, and is looking to reclaim her title in Brisbane from eight years ago.

The Czech shortened her off-season due to injury, finding it necessary to give her body a rest in the limited time she had before getting back on court.

"I spent probably two weeks healing myself, so I didn't go anywhere for vacation," she said.

It didn't take her too long to find her groove again.

"Everything was very smooth," she said.

The fourth seed had to sit out Brisbane last year, and was happy to be back feeling fresh.

"I'm here, finally, after a year I'm healthy," she smiled. "I had to withdraw last year, so I am already better."

However, despite feeling fresher and ready to take on the Australian summer of tennis, which includes a wild card entry to the Sydney International before the Australian Open, the world No.7 has decided to reduce her 2019 playing schedule.

"It's tough to schedule a tennis program, you never know how far you're going to play," she said. "But overall I would like to play less tournaments compared to last year."

For Kvitova, it is all about preserving her health and making sure she can stay on tour for as long as possible, even if it means cutting back her schedule.

"I do have a little bit more years under my belt, so I need to be worried about it as well," she said.

"Last season probably showed me. It showed me that probably I need a little bit more spaces between tournaments."

Kvitova said she looked forward to kicking her season off in Brisbane, highlighting the unique mix of playing in humidity under a roof.

"I think this is the best tournament we can have for the beginning of the season," she said.

"The heat is here, the wind is here, but we are still playing under the roof. It's very unusual, and to be honest, I'm very happy for that."

Kvitova begins her campaign with a first-round match against American Danielle Collins on Show Court 1 on Tuesday, with the winner to meet Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.