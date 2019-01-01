Dual major champion fights back from the brink

Teetering on the edge of defeat, former champion Petra Kvitova's Brisbane International campaign is back on track after denying American Danielle Collins in a tight three-setter on Tuesday afternoon.

The two-time Wimbledon champion prevailed 6-7(6) 7-6(6) 6-3 in a three-hour, four-minute battle before a packed Show Court 2 to book a second-round meeting with Estonia's Anett Kontaveit.

The No.4 seed, a winner at Brisbane International 2011, looked shaky after failing to serve out the opening set at 5-4 and letting three set points slip to concede the opening-set tie-break.

But as the American stepped up to serve for the match at 5-4 in the second set, Kvitova's experience under pressure shone as she broke to level.

The Czech needed three set points in the second set tie-break to lock the match up at a set apiece at the two-hour, 24-minute mark.

And from there she never looked back, swinging freely on her way to 4-0 in the deciding set before her 36th-ranked opponent could stem the flow of games.